The Theme For 2023 Is Energy Security So Buy SQM

Caterer Goodman Partners
Summary

  • Sociedad Química y Minera is a low cost lithium producer currently benefitting from an explosion in demand for electric vehicles and battery storage systems.
  • The underappreciated opportunity is grid storage investment in 2023 as countries look to make power networks more resilient.
  • SQM is more diversified than most lithium producers with significant earnings from fertilizer, iodine and potassium making it less exposed to the lithium cycle.
  • The valuation is attractive at current levels with a strong 9% yield and low multiples and is one of our key picks for 2023.
  • We are buying now and below $90 per share.

Lithium ion battery starts recharging electric

Black_Kira

The lithium opportunity for SQM is attractive

Sociedad Química y Minera (NYSE:SQM) is a Chilean lithium and chemicals company. In particular, we believe that lithium battery demand will continue to explode due to EV (electric vehicle) and power storage demand. This makes SQM

Chart
Data by YCharts

Lithium Price History

Lithium Price History (Euroz Hartleys)

Lithium Prices 2022

Lithium Prices 2022 (SP Global Commodity Insights)

Lithium Supply vs Demand

Lithium Supply vs Demand (Bloomberg)

EV sales have reached a tipping point

EVs are reaching a tipping point (Bloomberg)

EV Car Manufacturer Sales

EV Car manufacturer Sales (Bloomberg)

European Gigafactory Investment

European Gigafactory investment (Ipanovia)

Tesla hasn't conquered the world.

Tesla hasn't conquered the world (Statista)

Lithium Production and Prices

Lithium Production and Prices (SQM)

Iodine Production and Prices

Iodine Production and Prices (SQM)

SPN Sales and Prices

SPN Sales and Prices (SQM)

Potassium Volume and Prices

Potassium Volume and Prices (SQM)

Chile Peso

Chile Peso (XE.com)

Copper vs CLP

Copper vs CLP (Trading Economics)

This article was written by

Caterer Goodman Partners
CGP Asset Management manages discretionary trading accounts for clients in a “Global Technology Growth” strategy. This strategy combines quantitative and qualitative elements with a global perspective. The parent company Caterer Goodman Partners was co-founded by Owen Caterer in 2011 as a financial advisory firm, but since 2017 has focused exclusively on discretionary trading accounts on Interactive Brokers.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SQM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

