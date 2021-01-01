Durable Goods Orders Declined In November

Dec. 23, 2022 11:00 PM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FTDS, FYC, FYT, FYX, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, NAPR, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS, RWJ, RWK, RWL, RYARX, RYJ, RYT, RZG, RZV
American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.59K Followers

Summary

  • New orders for durable goods fell 2.1% in November.
  • In real terms, after adjusting for inflation, real new orders for durable goods decreased.
  • Durable-goods orders have posted a strong recovery from the lockdown recession measured in nominal dollars.

Robotic Arms in a Factory

tunart

By Robert Hughes

chart: New orders for durable goods fell 2.1 percent in November

New orders for durable goods fell 2.1% in November, following a 0.7% gain in October. Total durable-goods orders are up 10.6% from a year ago. The November decrease puts the level of total durable-goods orders at $270.6 billion (see first chart).

chart: Real new orders for capital goods are down 1.6% from a year ago and have been trending essentially flat for the last 18 months

chart: s (see third chart). Within the transportation equipment category, nondefense

This article was written by

American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.59K Followers
AIER educates Americans on the value of personal freedom, free enterprise, property rights, limited government and sound money. Our ongoing scientific research demonstrates the importance of these principles in advancing peace, prosperity and human progress. www.aier.orgFounded in 1933, AIER is a donor-based non-profit economic research organization. We represent no fund, concentration of wealth, or other special interests, and no advertising is accepted in our publications. Financial support is provided by tax-deductible contributions, and by the earnings of our wholly owned investment advisory organization, American Investment Services, Inc. (http://www.americaninvestment.com/)

Additional disclosure: © 2021 American Institute for Economic Research

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.