Summary

  • Lithium chemical and spodumene prices were slightly lower the past month as cathode makers held of purchases due to a feared Q1, 2023 China EV sales slowdown as subsidies expire.
  • Lithium market news - BloombergNEF: Lithium-ion battery pack prices rise for first time to an average of $151/kWh. Canada releases $3.8-billion Critical Minerals Strategy.
  • Lithium company news - Lithium Americas to acquire Arena Minerals. Argosy Minerals achieves 99.76% lithium carbonate product during commissioning of operations at Rincon.
  • Sigma Lithium increases mineral reserves by 63%, triples post-tax NPV8% to US$ 15.3b for the three stage project. NAL operation on track for restart of production in Q1 2023.
Electric car and EV car charging station with cityscape background in futuristic vehicle concept. Electric vehicle in smart city at night. EV car charging at electric vehicle charging station.

Fahroni/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to the December 2022 edition of the lithium miner news. The past month saw lithium prices fall back a little after about 2 years of almost continuous gains. It appears lithium demand is expected to fall

China Lithium carbonate spot price 5 year chart

Trading Economics

Wood Mackenzie's lithium price forecast - July 2022

Mineral Resources presentation courtesy Wood Mackenzie

UBS lithium demand v supply forecast to 2030

UBS

Lithium demand v supply forecast by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (from mid 2022)

BMI

Fastmarkets lithium demand v supply forecast (as of 2022)

Stockhead courtesy Fastmarkets

BMI (Q2, 2022 forecast) - Lithium demand to exceed supply mostly this decade

Winsome Resources courtesy BMI

Trend Investing v IEA demand forecast for EV metals

Trend Investing

2021 IEA forecast for critical metals

IEA

Rio Tinto's lithium emerging supply gap chart

Rio Tinto

BMI demand growth 2022-2035 (in mtpa) for critical metals, also number of new mines required by 2035

BMI

Kwinana lithium refinery JV (51% Tianqi: 49% IGO) in Western Australia

IGO Limited

MinRes' production expansion targets as of Nov. 2022

Mineral Resources 2022 AGM presentation

Sigma Lithium has very large production plans

Sigma Lithium

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/LIT' title='Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF'>LIT</a>) 10 year price chart

Seeking Alpha

Trend Investing

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLOBAL X LITHIUM ETF (LIT), AMPLIFY LITHIUM & BATTERY TECHNOLOGY ETF (BATT), ALB, JIANGXI GANFENG LITHIUM [SHE: 2460], ASX:AKE, ASX:PLS, ASX:MIN, LIVENT (LTHM), ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV (AMS:AMG), TSX:LAC, ARGOSY MINERALS [ASX:AGY], ASX:LTR, ASX:CXO, ASX:SYA, ASX:PLL, ASX:NMT, ASX:1MC, SIGMA LITHIUM [TSXV:SGMA], VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES [ASX:VUL], GALAN LITHIUM [ASX:GLN], SAVANNAH RESOURCES [XETRA:SAV], LITHIUM SOUTH DEVELOPMENT CORP. [TSXV:LIS], CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM [TSXV:CRE], WINSOME RESOURCES [ASX:WR1], INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM [TSXV:ILC], ARENA MINERALS [TSXV:AN], GLOBAL LITHIUM RESOURCES [ASX:GL1], LITHIUM ENERGY LIMITED [ASX:LEL], EUROPEAN METAL HOLDINGS [ASX:EMH], EUROPEAN LITHIUM [ASX:EUR], FRONTIER LITHIUM [TSXV:FL], METALS AUSTRALIA OPTIONS [ASX:MLSOD], GREEN TECHNOLOGY METALS [ASX: GT1], ESSENTIAL METALS [ASX:ESS], AVALON ADVANCED MATERIALS [TSX:AVL], SNOW LAKE LITHIUM (LITM), PATRIOT BATTERY METALS [TSXV:PMET], OCEANA LITHIUM [ASX:OCN], CYGNUS GOLD [ASX:CY5], MINREX RESOURCES [ASX:MRR], LOYAL LITHIUM [ASX:LLI], FREYR BATTERY (FREY) either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for ‘information purposes only’ and should not be considered as any type of advice or recommendation. Readers should "Do Your Own Research" ("DYOR") and all decisions are your own. See also Seeking Alpha Terms of Use of which all site users have agreed to follow. https://about.seekingalpha.com/terms

Comments

