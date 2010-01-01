Micron Technology: Turns Out To Be Cyclical After All

Dec. 24, 2022 2:14 AM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU)
The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
Marketplace

Summary

  • Micron Technology has seen a new downturn, and we might be nearing the lows.
  • The company has been posting losses by now, but is well capitalized with a net cash position and great liquidity.
  • Appeal is increasing based on average estimated earnings power, but I see no reason to get involved here just yet.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Value In Corporate Events. Learn More »

Micron Technology Inc. One of american leader in semiconductor devices, dynamic random-access memory, flash memory, USB flash drives, solid-state drives.

vzphotos

Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) have fallen to fresh low territory after the quarterly results shocked investors, even as expectations were really low already.

My last take on the company goes back to October 2020, more than two years ago

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
22.57K Followers
Finding value that gets unlocked in M&A, IPOs and other corporate events
The writer is a long term value investor and M.Sc graduate in Financial Markets with over 10 years experience. Value can be found in both long and short ideas and uses options to enhance the risk-return profile of investment ideas. Disclaimer: This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. Do your own research or obtain suitable personal advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.