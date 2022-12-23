e.l.f. Beauty: A Buy On Continued Strength And Recessionary Value Proposition

Dec. 24, 2022 2:20 AM ETe.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF)
Summary

  • ELF is among the least expensive of the major cosmetics brands, making it extremely interesting during a period of low growth or a recession when customers look to budget.
  • The company has a strong digital marketing presence and continues to resonate with Generation Z with its value prices.
  • The stock has been a strong performer in 2022 with a 64% gain this year but has good potential to beat expectations again in 2023.

Every once in a while, a company that was recently stagnant really hits its stride. That is certainly the case with e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) in the past 2 years. The company has been a solid player

ELF Q2 presentation

Piper Sandler Teen Survey (ELF Q2 presentation)

Data by YCharts

Comments

