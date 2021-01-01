Due Diligence Is Due For A Comeback

Summary

  • Nobody knows which of the many threats and opportunities out there, known and unknown, are going to be the ones that matter and which way they will drive asset prices.
  • Making a prediction forces us to organize many strands of disparate and often contradictory information into a coherent argument supported by logical reasoning.
  • Due diligence, that plodding and time-consuming exercise of determining the characteristics of an asset ahead of making an investment decision, is due for a comeback.
  • Strong and sustainable cash flows, a value proposition that makes sense, a sensible ratio of debt to equity – all the boring stuff that comes up during the due diligence process, on a case-by-case basis - that, we predict, will matter again in 2023.

Paper with words due diligence and charts.

designer491

The year 2022 is winding down to a close. In the world of financial markets, that primarily means one thing: predictions, predictions, predictions. Everybody has an opinion about what 2023 will bring to stocks, bonds, oil, the dollar, cryptocurrencies and everything else under the sun. The vast majority of

This article was written by

MV Financial is a Washington DC-area asset manager offering investment advisory services through MV Capital Management, a Registered Investment Advisor. We specialize in deep research across a wide range of asset classes and investment vehicles, with the goal of transforming knowledge into actionable investment solutions for our individual, family and institutional clientele.

Additional disclosure: © MV Capital Management, Inc. Important Disclosure

Comments

