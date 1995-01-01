S&P 500 Earnings/Big Jump In 10-Year Treasury Yield This Week

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.26K Followers

Summary

  • The 3.75% 10-year Treasury yield close for this week is the highest since the week of November 18th’s weekly close of 3.82%.
  • 2023’s expected growth rates will be adjusted again when Q4 ’22 earnings are reported and companies give full-year calendar year guidance for 2023.
  • Capital markets change quickly, both positively and negatively.

Standard & Poors in NY

mixmotive

The ghost of Jerome Powell's mid-December '22 post-FOMC presser continued to linger this week, as the 10-year Treasury yield jumped from 3.48% as of 12/16/22 to today's (12/23/22) 3.75% closing yield. That's a 27 basis point increase on the week and is one reason that stocks

S&P 500 Earnings/Big Jump In 10-Year Treasury Yield This Week

S&P 500 Earnings/Big Jump In 10-Year Treasury Yield This Week

S&P 500 Earnings/Big Jump In 10-Year Treasury Yield This Week

S&P 500 Earnings/Big Jump In 10-Year Treasury Yield This Week

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.26K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.