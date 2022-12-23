Costco Wholesale: A Union For Consumers

Marcel Knoop
Summary

  • Compared to peers, Costco has been the only big retailer to grow store count and retail square feet meaningfully in the past few years.
  • The Costco model focuses on high income/spending households, making Costco more resilient to economic downturns.
  • The Costco model has been proven to work internationally, giving Costco runway for growth well into the future.
  • I rate Costco a buy despite my DCF valuation indicating it being a bit overvalued because the overall quality and outlook for the business model more than offset paying a premium price.

Big-Box Retailer Costco To Announce First Quarter Earnings

Scott Olson

Introduction

This will be my initial article on Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) and I plan to cover it regularly in the future. I first took a look at Costco around 3 years ago, in the middle of 2019. Back then, I wondered

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Overview of memberships from 2020

Memberships FY2020-2022 (Costco 10-K)

Comparison of gross margins on a comparable basis

Gross margin comparison FY2016-2022 (Author - Numbers from company reports)

Comparison of net margins on a comparable basis

Net margin comparison FY2016-2022 (Author - Numbers from company reports))

Chart comparing revenue per store for Costco, Walmart and Target

Revenue per store FY16-FY22 (Company 10-K reports)

Chart comparing revenue per square feet

Revenue per square feet FY16-FY22 (Company 10-K reports)

Chart comparing percentage of operating costs in regard to revenue

OPEX/revenue FY16-FY22 (Numbers from company 10-K reports)

Overview of store count development NA vs. International

Number of stores (Costco 10-K reports)

Overview of international Costco stores as % of total

International stores as % of total stores (Costco 10-K reports)

Overview of EBIT-Margins for International and NA stores

EBIT-Margin: International vs. North America (Costco 10-K reports)

Data by YCharts

Locations of Costco stores in Japan

Costco Japan locations (Google Maps)

Locations of Costco stores in Korea

Costco Korea locations (Google Maps)

Table from Seeking Alpha showing net debt position

Costco net debt FY13-FY22 (Seeking Alpha - Financials)

jTable from Seeking Alpha showing Goodwill

Costco Goodwill FY13-FY22 (Seeking Alpha - Financials)

Overview of Net income/EBIT

Net income divided by EBIT (Author - numbers from Costco 10-K)

DCF-valuation with outlined assumptions

DCF calculation (moneychimp.com)

This article was written by

Marcel Knoop
I am an individual investor from Germany, Europe with a working background in tax consulting and an academic background in Business Administration (B.A.) and Finance & Accounting (M.Sc.).I try to focus on high quality companies that preferably have high Returns on Capital Employed, high or above average Gross/Operating Margins, high Cash Conversion/Generation, strong Balance Sheets, can outperform the broader market due to competitive advantages and have a long runway for growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in COST over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.

