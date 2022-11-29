The Stock Market Is The Economy

Dec. 24, 2022 3:45 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FTDS, FYC, FYT, FYX, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, NAPR, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS, RWJ, RWK, RWL, RYARX, RYJ, RYT, RZG, RZV1 Comment
Christopher Yates, CFA profile picture
Christopher Yates, CFA
933 Followers

Summary

  • Due to decades of easy monetary policy, the economy is now tightly linked to the growth in asset prices. Namely the stock market and the housing market.
  • When the stock market and housing market falls, this has significant implications for employment, consumption, economic growth and government deficits.
  • It is through this precise channel the Fed is trying to quell inflation. They may get more than what they bargained for.
  • Welcome to a world of financialisation.

crash of the stock exchanges

franckreporter

We Live In A Financialised Economy

Through decades of easy monetary policy and asset price appreciation at the expense of wages and growth, we have witnessed an undeniable shift in the nature of the economy to one where perhaps

chart: The near four-decade long trend of rising corporate profits and stagnant wage growth

chart: wealth inequality and distribution

chart: stock and job openings - over recent decades there has been an increasing correlation between the performance of the stock market and the labour market

chart: housing and unemployment - it will be nigh on impossible for the Fed to cool the employment market without a continued correction in equities, as well as lower house prices.

chart: stock and consumption - inancial assets growth - primarily a combination of equity and housing - are tightly linked to consumption

chart: household net worth and consumption

chart: household net worth and GDP

chart: asset prices and federal tax receipts

chart: household net worth and federal tax receipts

chart: household net worth and corporate capital expenditure

chart: S&P 500 and corporate capital expenditure

chart: household allocation to stocks

chart: residential investment and business cycle

This article was written by

Christopher Yates, CFA profile picture
Christopher Yates, CFA
933 Followers
Editor and publisher of AcheronInsights.com. Investment research centered around using the business cycle to your advantage and a "jack of all trades" approach, focusing on macro, fundamentals, technicals, sentiment, and market structure.I am a CFA charterholder with a background in financial planning and investment analysis.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.