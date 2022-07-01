Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBD): Q3 2022 Commentary

Summary

  • For the period July 1, 2022, to September 30, 2022, the Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBD) posted a loss of 4.11%.
  • The largest positive contributions came from underweight positions in Hungary (13 bps), the Philippines (13 bps), Ghana (11 bps) and Oman (6 bps).
  • Some EM central banks, who began the hiking policy path sooner than Developed Market counterparts, indicated peak rates were near with slowing domestic demand dynamics.
  • The slowing global growth momentum and the US-China trade war will further pressure EM’s macroeconomic outlook.

For the period July 1, 2022, to September 30, 2022 (the “Period”), the Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBD) (the “Fund”) sub-advised by Mirae Asset Global Investments (USA) LLC posted a loss of 4.11% (including distributions paid to unitholders). This performance compares

Global X ETFs is a member of the Mirae Asset Global Investments Group.

