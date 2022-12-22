Lithium Junior Miners News For The Month Of December 2022

Summary

  • Lithium chemical and spodumene prices were slightly lower the past month as cathode makers held off purchases due to a feared Q1 2023 China EV sales slowdown.
  • Lithium market news - Demand estimate for 2023 is we will need a million tonnes LCE. Whether there's supply that will be able to meet that, that's the big question.
  • Junior lithium miner company news - Global Lithium Resources delivers a 148.5% resource increase at Manna and Marble Bar to 50.7Mt @ 1.0% Li2O.
  • European Lithium executes Binding Lithium Offtake Agreement with BMW. Frontier Lithium intersects 126.8M of pegmatite averaging 1.31% Li2O. Patriot Battery Metals commences trading on the ASX, drills 113.4 m of 1.61% Li2O, achieves 79% recovery in Dense Media Separation test work.
  • LPI completes 100% consolidation of Maricunga Project. Lithium Americas to acquire Arena Minerals. Lithium South drill sample HMN 140 was taken at 52 meters depth and returned 725 mg/l Li.
Electric Car And Electric Vehicle Charging Station

Welcome to the December 2022 edition of the 'junior' lithium miners news. We have categorized those lithium miners that won't likely be in production before 2024 as the juniors. Investors are reminded that many of the lithium juniors will

China Lithium carbonate spot price 5 year chart

Rio Tinto's lithium emerging supply gap chart

This article was written by

Comments

