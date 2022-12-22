Welcome to the December 2022 edition of the 'junior' lithium miners news. We have categorized those lithium miners that won't likely be in production before 2024 as the juniors. Investors are reminded that many of the lithium juniors will most likely be needed in the mid and late 2020s to supply the booming electric vehicle [EV] and energy storage markets. This means investing in these companies requires a higher risk tolerance and a longer time frame.
December saw slightly lower lithium prices and lots of good progress from the lithium juniors. We also saw a takeover offer from LAC for Arena Minerals.
Asian Metal reported during the past 30 days, the 99.5% China lithium carbonate spot price was down 4.06% and the China lithium hydroxide price was down 3.77%. The Lithium Iron Phosphate (Li 3.9% min) price was down 2.43%. The Spodumene (6% min) price was down 1.45% over the past 30 days.
Benchmark Mineral Intelligence reported China lithium prices of (battery grade carbonate - RMB 557,500 ($80,275), hydroxide RMB 560,000 ($80,650), and Benchmark stated (paywalled): "Cathode manufacturers continued to work through inventory rather than purchasing new material whilst waiting for clarity over the price trend, weighing on demand for battery grade carbonate from converters......amid reports to Benchmark that consumers remain cautious about Q1 2023 EV sales expectations in China."
Note: The lithium price falls in CNY were in some cases a rise when converted into USD. For example, last month Benchmark reported: "hydroxide RMB 564,000 ($79,525)."
Metal.com reported lithium spodumene concentrate (6%, CIF China) price of CNY 38,411 (~USD 5,496/mt), as of December 22, 2022.
On December 14 Pilbara Minerals reported the results of their latest 10,000t spodumene BMX auction achieving an equivalent price of US$8,299/DMT (SC6.0, CIF CHINA).
China Lithium carbonate spot price 5 year chart - CNY 547,500 (~USD 78,341)
Rio Tinto forecasts lithium emerging supply gap (chart from 2021) - 60 new mines the size of Jadar needed
For a summary of the latest lithium market news and the "major" lithium company's news, investors can read: "Lithium Miners News For The Month Of December 2022" article. Highlights include:
Liontown Resources [ASX:LTR] (OTCPK:LINRF)
Liontown Resources 100% own the Kathleen Valley Lithium spodumene project in Western Australia. Funded to production.
On December 20, Liontown Resources announced: "Liontown executes binding Power Purchase Agreement for Kathleen Valley." Highlights include:
You can view the company's latest presentation here.
Upcoming catalysts include:
Leo Lithium Limited [ASX:LLL] (Firefinch Limited spinout 50/50 JV with Ganfeng Lithium)
On December 14, Leo Lithium Limited announced: "Further high-grade drilling results at Danaya." Highlights include:
Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] (OTCPK:WFAFY) (took over Kidman Resources)
The Mt Holland Lithium Project is a 50/50 JV between Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] (OTCPK:WFAFF) and SQM (SQM), located in Western Australia. There is also a proposal for a refinery located in WA. More details here at: Progress at the Mt Holland lithium project where Wesfarmers state: "Construction of the mine, concentrator and refinery is underway with first production expected in 2024."
No lithium news for the month.
You can view the latest company presentation here.
Upcoming catalysts include:
POSCO [KRX:005490] (PKX)
On December 1, Resources Rising Stars reported:
South Korea steel giant Posco eyes off WA critical minerals sector through Pilbara Minerals venture. South Korea's biggest steel manufacturer is eyeing off WA's critical minerals to shore up its supply chain and make batteries needed to power the global transition to electric vehicles (reports The West Australian).
On December 20, The Korea Herald reported:
Posco bets big on Argentina saltwater to top battery materials market..... Last year, a survey conducted by US consulting firm Montgomery & Associates found that the lake contains 13.5 million metric tons of lithium reserves, more than six times Posco's initial estimate of 2.2 million tons in 2018. The Mars-like landscape, 4,000 meters above sea level and some 1,500 kilometers from Argentina's capital Buenos Aires, is set to become the heart of Posco's push in secondary battery materials amid a lithium rush to power electric cars.....
Upcoming catalysts include:
Atlantic Lithium Limited [LSE:ALL] [ASX:A11] (OTCQX:ALLIF)
Atlantic Lithium is progressing its Ewoyaa Project in Ghana towards production. Piedmont Lithium has a 50% project earn-in share.
On December 13, Atlantic Lithium Limited announced:
Award of processing plant FEED contract to Primero appointment of highly-experienced Project Manager Ewoyaa Lithium Project Ghana, West Africa.......Following the recent completion of the 47,000m resource and exploration drilling programme at the Project (refer RNS of 29 November 2022), the Company is currently working towards producing an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") at the Project, intended to be announced in Q1 2023. The updated MRE will then be used to support a Definitive Feasibility Study, expected to be completed by mid-2023.
Upcoming catalysts include:
Vulcan Energy Resources [ASX: VUL] (OTCPK:VULNF)
Vulcan Energy Resources state that they have "the largest lithium resource in Europe" with a total of 15.85mt LCE, at an average lithium grade of 181 mg/L. The Company is in the development stage developing a geothermal lithium brine operation (geothermal energy plus lithium extraction plants) in the Upper Rhine Valley of Germany.
On November 28, Vulcan Energy Resources announced:
Project Update: Zero Carbon Lithium™ Project. Vulcan's Managing Director and CEO, Dr. Francis Wedin, said, ".....It is encouraging to see timely approvals for, and execution of, our works on the ground, as we systematically execute very large 3D seismic surveys across the region.....With completion targeted for Q1 2023, the Vulcan team is striving to deliver the DFS, which is a cornerstone framework for Vulcan's progress towards financing and project development. We believe the Zero Carbon Lithium™ project is crucial for Europe, and will help to alleviate the energy crisis, lessen the climate emergency through decarbonisation of energy and lithium production, and mitigate the lithium supply issues for the electrification of the European auto industry.
On December 16, Vulcan Energy Resources announced: "Approval of operating plan for lithium extraction demo plant." Highlights include:
Upcoming catalysts include:
Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLI] (SLI)
On December 6, Standard Lithium announced:
Standard Lithium signs key agreement to advance design of first commercial lithium plant. Standard Lithium Ltd. ("Standard Lithium" or the "Company") (TSXV: SLI) (NYSE American: SLI) (FRA: S5L), a leading near-commercial lithium company, is pleased to announce it has completed all necessary agreements with LANXESS Corporation to secure access to the proposed commercial lithium plant site (the "Site Access Agreement") and conduct all required fieldwork to support the Definitive Feasibility Study [DFS] underway. Standard Lithium is also pleased to report that subsequent to signing the Site Access Agreement, the Company has commenced the site work necessary for the design of its first commercial lithium plant.
Critical Elements Lithium Corp. [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF)
No significant news for the month.
Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.
Upcoming catalysts include:
You can read the latest Trend Investing Critical Elements Lithium article here.
ioneer Ltd [ASX:INR] [GR:4G1] (OTCPK:GSCCF) (IONR)
ioneer ltd. announced in September 2021 the sale of 50% of its flagship lithium boron project to Sibanye Stillwater for US$490m.
On December 20, ioneer Ltd announced: "Ioneer's Rhyolite Ridge Project advances into final stage of permitting."
Upcoming catalysts include:
AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF)
AVZ Minerals owns 51% of its Manono Lithium & Tin Project in the DRC, after selling 24% of it to Suzhou CATH Energy Technologies for US240m. DRC-owned firm Cominiere has a 25% share.
On December 1, AVZ Minerals announced: "Further positive results confirmed at Roche Dure extension drilling program." Highlights include:
On December 8, AVZ Minerals announced:
Legal action to affirm interests in the Manono Project. AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: AVZ, OTC: AZZVF) (AVZ or Company) advises that, with or through its wholly owned subsidiary AVZ International Pty Ltd (AVZI), on 1 December 2022 it has filed the first of two International Chamber of Commerce [ICC] arbitrations against Dathomir Mining Resources SARL (Dathomir) (First Dathomir Arbitration) and expects to file the second arbitration shortly (Second Dathomir Arbitration) (together the Dathomir Arbitrations). The purpose of the Dathomir Arbitrations is to seek a declaration affirming AVZI's legal title to the 15% stake in the Manono Project acquired under the validly executed and completed sale and purchase agreements with Dathomir, there being two such agreements pursuant to which AVZI acquired 10% and 5% stakes, respectively, in Dathcom Mining SA (Dathcom).
Upcoming catalysts include:
Note: July 2022 - AVZ Minerals 'confident' despite Manono dispute remaining unresolved
Global Lithium Resources [ASX:GL1]
On November 30, Global Lithium Resources announced: "GL1 successfully completes $10.1 million SPP."
On December 15, Global Lithium Resources announced: "GL1 delivers transformative 50.7 Mt lithium resource base. WA hard-rock lithium projects - Manna and Marble Bar - achieves a 148.5% resource increase to 50.7Mt @ 1.0% Li 2O." Highlights include:
On December 16, Global Lithium Resources announced: "Scoping study commences for Manna Lithium Project."
On December 19, Global Lithium Resources announced:
Performance milestones met. With the combined JORC Mineral Resource Estimate being upgraded to 50.7Mt @ 1% Li 2O (refer to ASX announcement dated 15 December 2022) a total of 2,733,332 performance rights have vested with the following milestones being met: 1,666,666 rights achieving between 15-25Mt at 1% Li2O. 400,000 rights achieving between 20-30Mt at 1% Li2O. 666,666 rights achieving between 30-50Mt at 1% Li2O.
Upcoming catalysts include:
Lake Resources NL [ASX:LKE] [GR:LK1] (OTCQB:LLKKF)
Lake Resources own the Kachi Lithium Brine Project in Argentina. Lake has been working with Lilac Solutions Technology (private, and backed by Bill Gates) for direct lithium extraction and rapid lithium processing.
No significant news for the month.
European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTCPK:ERPNF) (OTCQX:EMHLF)(NASDAQ:OTCQX:EMHXY)
No significant news for the month.
Upcoming catalysts include:
You can read a recent Trend Investing update article on EMH here.
European Lithium Ltd [ASX:EUR] (OTCQB:EULIF)
On December 21, European Lithium announced:
Binding lithium offtake agreement executed with BMW.....BMW to make an advance payment of US$15 million to be repaid through equal set offs against LiOH delivered to BMW......Commencement: supply of lithium hydroxide product expected to begin in 2026 and continue for 6 years until 2031, at which time the Offtake Agreement can be extended for 3 years. Pricing: will be based on fast market spot prices for lithium hydroxide with a discount applied. Quantity: approximately 50,000 metric tonnes of battery grade lithium hydroxide, commencing in the first year with 5,000 metric tonnes and 9,000 metric tonnes each year thereafter.
Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV] [GR:SAV] (OTCPK:SAVNF)
On December 20, Savannah Resources announced: "Environmental Impact Assessment review update." Highlights include:
Upcoming catalysts include:
Galan Lithium [ASX:GLN]
Galan is developing their flagship Hombre Muerto West ("HMW") Lithium Project located on the west side edge of the high grade, low impurity Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina. In total Galan Lithium has 3.0m tonnes contained LCE @858mg/L.
On December 13, Galan Lithium announced: "Galan moves to 100% ownership of Greenbushes South Lithium Project."
On December 20, Galan Lithium announced: "Maiden drill program to commence at Greenbushes South Lithium Project."
Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV:CYP) (OTCQX:CYDVF)
Cypress Development owns tenements in the Clayton Valley, Nevada, USA.
No news for the month.
Frontier Lithium [TSXV:FL] (OTCQX:LITOF)
Frontier Lithium own the PAK Lithium (spodumene) Project comprising 26,774 hectares and located 175 kilometers north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario. The PAK deposit is a lithium-cesium-tantalum [LCT] type pegmatite containing high-purity, technical-grade spodumene (below 0.1% iron oxide).
On November 29, Frontier Lithium announced: "Frontier Lithium reports results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022....."
On December 14, Frontier Lithium announced:
Frontier Lithium intersects 126.8M of pegmatite averaging 1.31% Li2O, including a 11M zone of 1.79% Li2O and 459ppm Ta2O5 and announces new stock option plan and grant of options.
Investors can read the recent Trend Investing article here and the recent CEO interview here.
Patriot Battery Metals [TSXV:PMET] (OTCQX:PMETF)
Patriot Battery Metals own the Corvette Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec. No resource yet but some great long length drill results.
On December 1, Patriot Battery Metals announced:
Patriot Battery Metals ASX listing update. Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (TSX-V: PMET) (OTCQB: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed an initial public offering on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") of 7,000,000 CHESS Depository Interests (each, a "CDI" and each 10 CDIs representing one fully paid Common Share for a total of 700,000 underlying Common Shares), at a price of AUD$0.60 per CDI, for gross proceeds of AUD$4,200,000 (approximately CAD$3,654,000). The Company has received approval, subject to the usual conditions, from the ASX to Patriot's admission to the Official List and to the Official Quotation of Patriot's CHESS Depository Interests [CDIS].
On December 6, Patriot Battery Metals announced: "Patriot Battery Metals commences trading on the ASX."
On December 13, Patriot Battery Metals announced: "Patriot drills 113.4 m of 1.61% Li2O, including 2.0 m of 6.41% Li2O, at the CV5 Pegmatite, Corvette Property, Quebec."
2023 Exploration and Development Program
On December 19, Patriot Battery Metals announced:
Patriot achieves 79% recovery in Dense Media Separation test work on the CV5 Pegmatite, Corvette Property, Quebec.....
Investors can read the recent Trend Investing article here.
Lithium Power International [ASX:LPI] (OTC:LTHHF)
LPI owns 100% of the Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile, plus plans to demerge its Australian assets into a new company called Western Lithium Ltd in Q1 2023.
On December 8, Lithium Power International announced: "LPI announces the acquisition of water rights for its Maricunga Lithium Brine Project."
On December 20, Lithium Power International announced: "LPI completes first steps of Maricunga consolidation."
On December 23, Lithium Power International announced: "LPI completes Maricunga ownership consolidation." Highlights include:
Upcoming catalysts:
American Lithium Corp. [TSXV: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF) (acquired Plateau Energy Metals Inc.)
On December 1, American Lithium announced: "American Lithium reports large increase in lithium resources at TLC - Measured LCE Resource increases 25%; indicated LCE Resource increases 129%....for the TonopahLithium Claims." Highlights include:
Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] [GR:EJZN] (OTCQB:WMLLF)
Wealth Minerals has a portfolio of lithium assets in Chile, such as 46,200 Has at Atacama, 8,700 Has at Laguna Verde, 6,000 Has at Trinity, 10,500 Has at Five Salars. Also the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Ignace REE Lithium Property in Ontario, Canada.
On November 22, Wealth Minerals announced: "Wealth Minerals announces additional semi-massive sulphide discovery at Kootenay Project."
On December 21, Wealth Minerals announced:
Wealth Minerals reviews SQM Atacama Brine Report. Wealth's CEO, Hendrik van Alphen, commented: "The SQM report outlines in detail the hydrogeology of the Atacama salar, and contains relevant information that supports the upside exploration potential of Wealth's land position. The SQM report represents third-party confirmation of what the Wealth team has known since our geophysical surveys in 2017-2018, namely that the general brine basin of the Atacama salar, which has been successfully developed to the south of the Company, extends to the north under the Wealth Minerals Land Position."
Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.
E3 Lithium Ltd. [TSXV:ETL] [FSE:OW3] (OTCQX:EEMMF) (Formerly E3 Metals)
E3 Lithium Ltd. is a lithium development company focused on commercializing its extraction technology and advancing the world's 7th largest lithium resource with operations in Alberta. E3 has an Inferred Resource of 24.3mt LCE.
On November 28, E3 Lithium Ltd. announced: "E3 Lithium receives $27m investment from the Government of Canada's Strategic Innovation Fund....."
You can read the company's latest presentation here.
Iconic Minerals [TSXV:ICM] [FSE:YQGB] (OTCQB:BVTEF)/ Nevada Lithium Corp. [CSE: NVLH]
Joint Venture (Nevada Lithium Corp. earn in option to 50%) in the Bonnie Claire Project in Nevada, USA; with an Inferred Resource of 18.68 million tonnes LCE.
On November 22, Iconic Minerals announced:
Iconic receives approval of its plan of Operation from The Bureau of Land Management at its Bonnie Claire Lithium Project.....The newly permitted exploration area covers 4,146 acres (16.78 square kilometers), 3,271 acres (13.24 square kilometers) of which are salt playa. This area includes permitting for 100 acres (0.405 square kilometers) of disturbance, 27.6 acres (0.11 square kilometers) of which is for drill sites. This is expected to cover future drilling of up to 109 holes during Phase I activities; the number of holes to be drilled under subsequent phases is currently unknown and will be determined by the Phase I results.
On December 7, Iconic Minerals announced: "Iconic finds strong correlation between drill holes at Bonnie Claire Lithium Project....."
On December 20, Iconic Minerals announced:
Iconic Minerals receives additional drilling assays for Bonnie Claire Lithium Project.....Results appear to show continuous Lithium mineralization in a shallow zone averaging 360 feet (110 meters) thick and a deeper zone averaging 900 feet (274 meters) thick. The drilling delineates an area 4,000 feet (1,220 meters) long in an east-west direction and 2,030 feet (618 meters) long in a north-south direction.
Arena Minerals [TSXV:AN] (OTCQX:AMRZF)
On December 8, Arena Minerals announced:
Arena Minerals increases land holdings in Pastos Grandes. Arena Minerals Inc. ("Arena" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AN | OTCQX: AMRZF) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Sal de la Puna Holdings Inc. ("SdlPH") has entered into a binding Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire two mining claims covering 505 hectares of the Pastos Grandes basin, located in Salta province, Argentina.
On December 20, Arena Minerals announced:
Lithium Americas to acquire Arena Minerals to consolidate the highly prospective Pastos Grandes Basin......Pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement, Arena's shareholders ("Arena Shareholders") will receive 0.0226 (the "Exchange Ratio") of a Lithium Americas common share (a "LAC Share") for each Arena Share held (the "Consideration"). The Consideration to Arena implies a total equity transaction value (on a 100% basis) of US$227 million (C$311 million), based on the closing price on December 19, 2022, which would result in Arena Shareholders owning approximately 5.7% of Lithium Americas.
Investors can view a recent Trend Investing article on Arena Minerals here.
Rio Tinto [ASX:RIO] [LN:RIO] (RIO)
On November 30, Rio Tinto announced: "Rio Tinto plans further investment in renewable energy in the Pilbara"
On December 6, Rio Tinto announced: "OZ Minerals, Boliden and Rio Tinto agree to innovate on solutions to pave the way for lower footprint mines."
Lithium South Development Corp. [TSXV:LIS] (OTCQB:LISMF)
On December 13, Lithium South Development Corp. announced:
Lithium South provides further excellent lithium results.....Hole AS05, located approximately 800 meters west of hole AS03, has been completed to a depth of 260 meters, with a brine zone of approximately 185 meters......The Company is reporting results from three samples received so far from Hole ASO5: Sample HMN 139 located at the top of the hole at 35 meters, and within an alluvial fan with freshwater influence, returned 434 milligrams per liter lithium (mg/L Li). Sample HMN 140 was taken at 52 meters depth and returned 725 mg/l Li. Sample HMN 141 was taken at 66 meters depth and returned 701 mg/l Li. Hole AS06 located approximately 800 meters west of hole AS02 is encountering similar geology to hole AS05......
Alpha Lithium [NEO: ALLI] (formerly TSXV: ALLI) [GR:2P62] (OTCPK:APHLF)
On December 5, Alpha Lithium announced: "Alpha Lithium finalizes unconditional deed for Tolillar Salar, Argentina."
On December 19, Alpha Lithium announced:
Alpha Lithium achieves best grades to-date at Tolillar Salar, Argentina. Test results from WBALT15 returned lithium concentrations up to 360 mg/L.
Avalon Advanced Materials [TSX:AVL] [GR:OU5] (OTCQX:AVLNF)
Avalon has three projects in Ontario, Canada, and five in total throughout Canada. Avalon's most advanced project is the Separation Rapids Lithium Project in Ontario with a M& I Petalite Zone Resource of 6.28mt grading 1.37% Li2O, plus an Inferred Resource of 0.94mt at 1.3%. Avalon also has a Partnership JV Agreement with Indian conglomerate Essar to establish Ontario's first regional lithium battery materials refinery in Thunder Bay.
On December 5, Avalon Advanced Materials announced: "Avalon publishes 2022 Annual Sustainability Report."
Snow Lake Lithium (LITM)
No significant news for the month.
Essential Metals [ASX:ESS] (OTCPK:PIONF)
Essential Metals has 9 projects (lithium, gold, gold JV, and nickel JV) all in Western Australia. Their flagship Pioneer Dome Lithium (spodumene) Project has a JORC Compliant Total Resource of 11.2Mt at 1.16% Li2O.
On December 20, Essential Metals announced: "Dome North Lithium upgrade boosts indicated resource tonnes by 50%. The significant growth in Indicated Resource underpins the Scoping Study currently underway and due for completion in January." Highlights include:
Upcoming catalysts:
Green Technology Metals [ASX: GT1]
Green Technology Metals [ASX:GT1] ("GT1") has several very promising lithium projects near Thunder Bay in Ontario, Canada. The current JORC Total Mineral Resource is 4.8Mt @ 1.25% with a projects (spodumene) wide target resource of 50-60 MT @ 0.8-1.5% Li2O.
On December 13, Green Technology Metals announced: "Continued high grade lithium at McCombe, Root and second rig mobilized to Morrison, Root." Highlights include:
On December 22, Green Technology Metals announced: "Coarse spodumene concentrate produced at Seymour with lithium recovery exceeding 72%." Highlights include:
International Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ILC] [FSE: IAH] (OTCQB:ILHMF)
On November 29, Market Screener reported: "International Lithium Corp. reports earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022."
Lithium Energy Limited [ASX:LEL]
On November 28, Lithium Energy Limited announced: "Drilling programme advances at Solaroz Lithium Brine Project in Argentina." Highlights include:
On December 14, Lithium Energy Limited announced: "Intersections of conductive brines encountered in further drillholes at Solaroz Lithium Project in Argentina." Highlights include:
Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. [TSXV: LIT] (OTCQB: OTCQB:PNXLF)
No significant news for the month.
You can read a very recent Trend Investing CEO interview here.
Winsome Resources Limited [ASX:WR1] [FSE:4XJ] (OTCQB:WRSLF)
On December 2, Winsome Resources Limited announced: "Winsome acquires key stake and offtake deal in Ontario critical minerals project." Highlights include:
On December 12, Winsome Resources Limited announced: "Winsome acquires camp close to Cancet and Adina projects."
On December 19, Winsome Resources Limited announced: "Winsome finalises OTC listing, opens way for more seamless trading in North America." (OTCQB:WRSLF)
Battery recycling, lithium processing and new cathode technologies
Rock Tech Lithium [CVE:RCK](OTCQX:RCKTF)
No news for the month.
Neometals (OTC:RRSSF) (Nasdaq:RDRUY) [ASX:NMT]
On December 8, Neometals announced: "Primobius corporate update." Highlights include:
Nano One Materials (TSX: NANO) (OTCPK:NNOMF)
On December 21, Nano One Materials announced: "Nano One and Umicore enter into Joint Development Agreement for Battery Materials Process Technology." Highlights include:
Other lithium juniors
Other juniors include: 5E Advanced Materials Inc [ASX:5EA] (FEAM), American Lithium Minerals Inc. (OTCPK:AMLM), Anson Resources [ASX:ASN] [GR:9MY], Ardiden [ASX:ADV] (OTC:ARDDF), Arizona Lithium [ASX:AZL] (OTCQB:AZLAF), Atlantic Lithium [LON:ALL] (OTCQX:ALLIF), Atlas Lithium Corp. (OTCQB:ATLX), Bradda Head Lithium Limited [LON:BHL] (OTCQB:BHLIF) (OTCPK:CDCZF), Bryah Resources Ltd [ASX:BYH], Carnaby Resources Ltd [ASX:CNB], Critical Resources [ASX:CRR], Electric Royalties [TSXV:ELEC], Eramet [FR: ERA] (OTCPK:ERMAF) (OTCPK:ERMAY), Foremost Lithium Resources & Technology [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Greenwing Resources Limited [ASX:GW1] (OTCPK:BSSMF), HeliosX Lithium & Technologies Corp. [TSXV:HX] (formerly Dajin Lithium Corp. [TSXV:DJI]), Hannans Ltd [ASX:HNR], Infinity Lithium [ASX:INF], International Battery Metals [CSE: IBAT] (OTCPK:IBATF), Ion Energy [TSXV:ION], Jadar Resources Limited [ASX:JDR], Jindalee Resources [ASX:JRL] (OTCQX:JNDAF), Jourdan Resources [TSXV:JOR] (OTCQB:JORFF), Kodal Minerals (LSE-AIM: KOD), Larvotto Resources [ASX:LRV], Latin Resources Ltd [ASX:LRS] (OTC:LAXXF), Lepidico [ASX:LPD] (OTCPK:LPDNF), Liberty One Lithium Corp. [TSXV:LBY] (LRTTF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), Lithium Chile Inc. [TSXV:LITH][GR:KC3] (OTCPK:LTMCF), Lithium Corp. (OTCQB:LTUM), Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. [TSXV:LEXI](OTCPK:LXENF), Lithium Ionic Corp. [TSXV:LTH], Lithium Plus Minerals [ASX:LPM], Lithium Springs Limited [ASX:LS1], Loyal Lithium [ASX:LLI], Metals Australia [ASX:MLS], MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MinRex Resources [ASX:MRR], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), New Age Metals [TSXV:NAM] (OTCQB:NMTLF), Noram Lithium Corp. [TSXV:NRM] (OTCQB:NRVTF), One World Lithium [CSE:OWLI] (OTC:OWRDF), Portofino Resources Inc.[TSXV:POR] [GR:POT], Power Metals Corp. [TSXV:PWM] (OTCQB:PWRMF), Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF), Quantum Minerals Corp. [TSXV:QMC] (OTCPK:QMCQF), Spearmint Resources Inc [CSE:SPMT] (OTCPK:SPMTF), Surge Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV:NILI] (OTCPK:NILIF), Tantalex Lithium Resources [CSE:TTX], [FSE:1T0], Ultra Lithium Inc. [TSXV:ULI] (OTCQB:ULTXF), United Lithium Corp. [CSE:ULTH] [FWB:0UL] (OTCPK:ULTHF), Vision Lithium Inc. [TSXV:VLI] (OTCQB:ABEPF), Xantippe Resources [ASX:XTC], Zinnwald Lithium [LN:ZNWD].
December saw lithium chemicals prices and spodumene prices slightly lower.
Highlights for the month were:
As usual all comments are welcome.
