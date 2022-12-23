Drew Angerer

Why Dropbox is a Strong Long-Term Investment Opportunity

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX), a leading provider of cloud-based file storage and collaboration solutions, has demonstrated its ability to adapt and evolve in a competitive market. In addition, the company has a robust customer base, with a significant annual recurring revenue (ARR). This is one of the main reasons why we believe DBX is a BUY for the long term.

Investment Thesis

The long term bull case for Dropbox is centered around several key factors.

First, the company has a strong financial profile, with a focus on generating consistent free cash flow. Dropbox has stated its goal of reaching $1 billion in annual free cash flow by 2024, and in fiscal year 2021, it already generated over $700 million in free cash flow. This strong financial performance, combined with a valuation multiple that is based on bottom-line metrics, makes Dropbox an attractive option for value-oriented investors. Dropbox's financial strategy is based on maintaining long term margin targets, which can be seen in the picture below.

Dropbox Financial Strategy (Q3 2022 Investor Presentation)

Second, Dropbox has a strong presence among its customer base, with a large annual recurring revenue (ARR), and it has continued to innovate with new products and services. One example of this is the company's recent launch of Dropbox Capture, a tool that allows colleagues to send each other pre-recorded videos or screen captures with annotations and highlights, helping to reduce the burden of quick check-in meetings. This type of product innovation is important for maintaining the company's competitive advantage against rivals like Box (BOX) and Google Drive.

Third, Dropbox is targeting growth in the enterprise market, which has traditionally been a strength for rival Box. By leveraging its strong brand recognition and user base among individuals and small businesses, Dropbox is well-positioned to expand its enterprise offerings and capture a larger share of this market.

Overall, it appears that Dropbox is a solid long term bull case due to its strong financial profile, established presence among customers, and focus on product innovation and expansion into the enterprise market. While the company's growth may not be as high as some of its peers, its stable financial performance and attractive valuation make it an appealing option for value-oriented investors.

A Leading Cloud Storage and Collaboration Platform

Dropbox is a cloud-based file storage and collaboration platform that was founded in 2007 by Drew Houston and Arash Ferdowsi. The company has since become a household name in the tech industry, with over 700 million registered users in over 180 countries. Furthermore, there are over 17 million paying users as of 2021. Dropbox has evolved from a simple file storage service to a comprehensive collaboration platform that helps individuals and businesses keep their files in sync and work together seamlessly.

Global Collaboration Platform at Scale (Q3 2022 Investor Presentation)

Dropbox's initial success was driven by its free "Dropbox Basic" offering, which provided up to 2 GB of storage and quickly gained millions of new users each month. The company later introduced paid plans with additional storage and features for both individuals and businesses. As the demand for cloud storage grew, Dropbox faced increasing competition from well-established tech players such as Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOGL), Adobe (ADBE), Zoom Video Communications (ZM) and Amazon (AMZN), which all launched their own cloud storage services.

In order to stay competitive and differentiate itself from these giants, Dropbox pivoted to a "smart workspace platform" in recent years, expanding its focus from just file storage to a wider range of collaboration tools and services. This transition was marked by the launch of "the new Dropbox" in 2019, which aims to improve the way people work by providing a single place for all of their work-related content and tools.

Dropbox has made a number of acquisitions to support this transition, including the purchase of HelloSign in 2017, a digital signature and e-signature company, and DocSend in 2020, a secure document sharing platform, the latest acquisition is that of FormSwift " a privately held SaaS company offering a cloud-based service for organizations and individuals". These acquisitions have helped Dropbox to expand its offerings beyond file storage and into the broader collaboration space, positioning the company to capture a larger market opportunity.

In addition to its collaboration tools, Dropbox has also focused on improving its financial performance in recent years.

Overall, Dropbox has demonstrated its ability to adapt and evolve in the competitive cloud storage and collaboration space. Its pivot to a smart workspace platform and focus on product innovation and financial performance have helped the company stay competitive and maintain strong growth.

Growth Strategy and Key Drivers

Dropbox offers both a free "Dropbox Basic" plan, which includes up to 2 GB of storage, and paid plans with additional storage and features.

Dropbox has evolved from a pure cloud storage company to a "smart workspace platform" in recent years, expanding its market opportunity from simply keeping files in sync to keeping teams in sync. In 2019, the company announced "the new Dropbox" which includes features such as document collaboration, video conferencing, and task management.

Product Portfolio (Q3 2022 Investor Presentation)

One of the key drivers of growth for Dropbox has been upselling to existing customers and increasing the percentage of paying users. The company has also focused on bringing new product and service solutions to market, with the goal of becoming the collaboration platform of choice for small and medium-sized businesses.

One example of a successful new product from Dropbox is Dropbox Capture, which was launched in October 2022. Dropbox Capture allows users to send pre-recorded videos or screen captures with annotations and highlights to each other, reducing the need for quick check-in meetings. The product has reportedly gained over 100,000 monthly users since its launch.

In addition to product innovation, Dropbox has also focused on expanding its presence in the enterprise market. The company has partnered with major software and technology companies such as Google, Microsoft, Slack (owned by Salesforce) and Salesforce (CRM), and has developed a range of enterprise-specific products and services, partnering with these major players might help to drive new business and increase the company's reach.

Overall, it appears that Dropbox has a solid long-term growth strategy in place, with a focus on product innovation, upselling to existing customers, and expansion into the enterprise market. The company's strong free cash flow profile and steady high-single-digit revenue growth, combined with its attractive valuation. In addition, DBX is very clear in its long-term targets and seems to be on track to reach them.

Long-Term Target Model (Q3 2022 Investor Presentation)

Dropbox's Market Opportunity in the Growing Cloud Storage Industry

Dropbox operates in the cloud storage and file-sharing market, which is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. According to Statista, the global cloud storage market is expected to reach to 83.41 billion U.S. dollars in 2022 and is estimated to reach 376.67 billion U.S. dollars by 2029, with a forecast compound annual growth rate of 24 percent. This growth is being driven by factors such as increasing data generation, the growing adoption of cloud-based services, and the need for secure and scalable storage solutions.

Dropbox's target market includes individuals and businesses of all sizes, ranging from freelancers and small businesses to large enterprises. The company has focused on expanding its product offerings beyond file storage to address a wider range of collaboration and work management needs, positioning itself as a comprehensive smart workspace platform. This focus on collaboration and work management has helped Dropbox to capture a larger market opportunity and differentiate itself from other cloud storage providers.

Furthermore, DBX has been able to continue innovating, as you might know Dropbox has consistently introduced new products and features, such as Dropbox Capture, which helps to keep the company competitive and attract new users.

In addition to the growing demand for cloud storage, Dropbox is also well-positioned to take advantage of trends such as the increasing adoption of remote work and the rise of the gig economy. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated these trends, and tools like Dropbox have become essential infrastructure for many professionals who are working remotely or building their own businesses.

This can be seen by the strong brand and customer base Dropbox has, which gives it a competitive advantage. The company has a high retention rate and a low churn rate, which suggests that customers are satisfied with its products and services. Thus, there is definitely some "stickiness" to DBX's business. This strong customer base also provides a platform for future growth, as Dropbox can leverage its existing user base to introduce new products and services.

Overall, Dropbox's market opportunity is significant and is expected to continue growing in the coming years. The company's strong brand, expanding product offerings, and focus on collaboration and work management have helped it to capture a large share of this market and position itself for long-term growth.

Risks to Consider Before Investing in Dropbox

Dropbox is a cloud storage and file sharing company that has evolved over the years from a pure storage provider to a "smart workspace platform," aimed at keeping teams in sync. While the company has a strong presence and a large user base, there are several risks that investors should consider when evaluating the company as an investment opportunity.

Competition: Dropbox operates in a highly competitive market, with well-established players such as Google, Microsoft, and Amazon offering similar services. While the company has differentiated itself by transitioning to a smart workspace platform, it is still vulnerable to competitive threats from these and other companies.

Dependence on third-party platforms: Dropbox's products and services are often integrated with third-party platforms, such as Google, Microsoft, and Salesforce. If these companies decide to discontinue or limit their partnerships with Dropbox, it could negatively impact the company's revenues and profitability.

Cybersecurity risks: As a provider of cloud storage and file sharing services, Dropbox is vulnerable to cybersecurity threats, such as data breaches or cyberattacks. Any such incidents could damage the company's reputation and lead to financial losses.

Legal and regulatory risks: Dropbox is subject to a variety of legal and regulatory risks, including intellectual property disputes, privacy concerns, and changes in laws and regulations that could impact the company's business.

Attractive Valuation and Growth Potential

Dropbox is currently valued at an attractive 11.30x Price/FCF. Considering it is expected to generate $1bln in FCF in 2024 that would mean a FCF multiple of 7.88x, which isn't expensive at all for this company.

FCF yield is currently 9.43%, which indicates that the company could buy itself back in less than 11 years.

is currently 9.43%, which indicates that the company could buy itself back in less than 11 years. Gross margins are currently 80.62% indicating that DBX has excellent pricing power.

are currently 80.62% indicating that DBX has excellent pricing power. Dropbox has a decent 5Y revenue (CAGR) of 10.49%, due to the fact that the customer base keeps growing.

of 10.49%, due to the fact that the customer base keeps growing. Stock Buybacks: Dropbox's board of directors approved the repurchase of an additional $1.2 bln worth of shares earlier this year. This move known as a share buyback, allows the company to take advantage of declines in its share price. The authorization represents approximately 15.23% of DBX's current market cap. At the end of Q3 $922 million of the originally approved $1.2 bln has not yet been used.

Dropbox's board of directors approved the repurchase of an additional $1.2 bln worth of shares earlier this year. This move known as a share buyback, allows the company to take advantage of declines in its share price. The authorization represents approximately 15.23% of DBX's current market cap. At the end of Q3 $922 million of the originally approved $1.2 bln has not yet been used. Strong growth potential : Despite being a mature company, Dropbox has continued to grow at a strong pace. In the third quarter of 2022, the company reported 7% year-over-year revenue growth and a 10% increase in GAAP net income. In addition, Dropbox has a large base of registered users (over 700 million) and paying users (17.55 million), which provides a strong foundation for future growth.

: Despite being a mature company, Dropbox has continued to grow at a strong pace. In the third quarter of 2022, the company reported 7% year-over-year revenue growth and a 10% increase in GAAP net income. In addition, Dropbox has a large base of registered users (over 700 million) and paying users (17.55 million), which provides a strong foundation for future growth. Diverse revenue streams: Dropbox has diversified its revenue streams beyond its core cloud storage business, which makes it less reliant on a single source of income. For example, the company has a growing enterprise business, which provides collaboration tools to companies, and it has also introduced new products such as Dropbox Capture, which allows users to send pre-recorded videos and screen captures with annotations and highlights.

Technical Analysis

Since November 2021, Dropbox has been experiencing a downward trend. However, despite this trend, the stock has remained relatively stable over the course of the year, with a decline of only 10%. This stability, particularly in comparison to other technology companies, demonstrates the resilience of DBX and its potential as a value stock. It is worth noting that the stock has recently returned to trading within its downward channel. A solid support level for the stock may be the green trendline, which coincides with a potential entry point for investors.

Stock Info with Tradingview

The long-term chart of Dropbox reveals that the stock has remained relatively stagnant in 2022, fluctuating between the range of $20 and $24. Upon examining the chart, it appears that the 20-week moving average (WMA) has provided support for the stock, while the 100 and 200 WMA have acted as significant resistance levels. Based on these technical indicators, it may be advisable for investors to consider entering the market at a price point of $20.50. Additionally, the Fibonacci retracement level of $21.63 warrants close attention.

Stock Info with Tradingview

Conclusion

In conclusion, investing in Dropbox can present both opportunities and risks to investors. On the positive side, the company has demonstrated steady high-single-digit revenue growth, a strong free cash flow profile, and has continued to innovate with new products like Dropbox Capture, which has quickly gained popularity among users. Additionally, the company's focus on enterprise solutions and upselling to existing customers presents opportunities for further revenue growth. However, risks to consider include competitive pressures from other cloud storage providers, the potential for economic downturns to impact demand for the company's services, and the potential for changes in consumer preferences or technological developments to impact the company's business. Overall, it is important for investors to carefully consider both the potential opportunities and risks before making any investment decisions. Consider making an initial investment in Dropbox when it reaches the $20.50 price point, based on the TA. The current valuation is favorable, so it may also be a good option to consider starting a position now.