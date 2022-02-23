What To Look For After China's 20th Party Congress

Dec. 24, 2022 10:50 AM ETCHIQ, KEJI, CHIA, CHIX, CHIM, CHIE, CHIK, CHIS, CHIC, CHIH, CHIR, CHII, CHIL, CHIU
Global X ETFs profile picture
Global X ETFs
3.08K Followers

Summary

  • President Xi’s political report to the 20th National Congress laid out the long-term vision and ideologies for the Chinese Communist Party, where development remains a top priority over the long term.
  • With numerous global and domestic uncertainties this year, President Xi’s speech delivered at the opening of the Party Congress was met with much anticipation.
  • President Xi’s political report mentions China’s continuous pursuit of technological self-reliance.

Closing Ceremony Of The 20th National Congress Of The Communist Party Of China

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images News

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) opened in Beijing on October 16, 2022, and the week-long event closed with President Xi Jinping embarking on his third term. Overall, President Xi’s report was consistent with the

What to Look for After China’s 20th Party Congress

This article was written by

Global X ETFs profile picture
Global X ETFs
3.08K Followers
Founded in 2008, Global X is a sponsor of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). We are distinguished by our Thematic Growth, Income, and International ETFs. Explore our insights on the trends and themes shaping global markets – from technology to commodities to emerging economies – at globalxfunds.com/research. Global X ETFs is a member of the Mirae Asset Global Investments Group. Important disclosures: globalxfunds.com/privacy

Recommended For You

Comments disabled for this article
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.