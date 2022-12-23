OLGA RYAZANTSEVA

Foreword

All but five equities and all of the funds listed in this November batch of monthly-paying dividend dogs live up to the ideal of paying annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share price. Here, in the MoPay collection, lie affordable (yet volatile and risky) bargains. One metric ($1k invested income>1 share price) fits all!

Two years and almost ten months past the 2020 Ides of March market dip, and before other pull-backs yet to come, the time to buy top yield MoPay dogs may be now.

To learn which of these 100 MoPay equities pay "safer" dividends, go to my dividend dogcatcher marketplace lists after December 30th. Simply click on the last bullet point in the Summary section above.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Estimated Top Ten MoPay Equities Could Net 19.25% to 60.63% Gains By December 2023

Six of ten top-yield MoPay stocks (shaded in the chart below) were verified as being among the top-ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. Thus, the Dogcatcher yield-based strategy for this MoPay group, as graded by broker estimates this month, proved 60% accurate.

Estimated dividend payouts from $1000 invested in each of the ten highest-yielding stocks, plus analysts median 1yr target prices for those stocks, as reported by YCharts, produced the data points for the gains estimates below. (Note: target prices from lone analysts were not counted.) Ten probable profit-generating trades so identified to December 2023 were:

source: YCharts

Modiv Inc (MDV) was forecast to net $606.27 based on the median of target price estimates from 5 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 75 % greater than the market as a whole.

Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) netted $588.02 based on the median of target estimates from 2 analysts, plus estimated annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 58% greater than the market as a whole.

SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) netted $406.09 based on the median of target estimates from 8 analysts, plus estimated annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 38% over the market as a whole.

Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) netted $293.29 based on the median of target price estimates from 8 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 83% greater than the market as a whole.

EPR Properties (EPR) netted $280.67 based on the median of target price estimates from 8 analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 61% greater than the market as a whole.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) netted $244.91, based on the median of target price estimates from 4 analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 69% greater than the market as a whole.

Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) netted $229.90 based on the median of target estimates from 7 analysts, plus estimated annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 14% greater than the market as a whole.

SLR Investment Corp (SLRC) netted $228.53 based on the median of target price estimates from 9 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 9% over the market as a whole.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) netted $203.33 based on the median of annual price estimates from 2 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 72% greater than the market as a whole.

Dynex Capital Inc (DX) netted $192.52 based on the median of target price estimates from 4 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 12% greater than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 32.74% on $1k invested in each of these ten MoPay stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 49% greater than the market as a whole.

Source: Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs".

December's Monthly Pay Dividend Data

Three lists produce numerous actionable conclusions and several more un-numbered results. To draw these conclusions and results, December 24 closing prices and estimated annual dividends were referenced from Yahoo/Finance. Monthly pay (MoPay) equity (1) yield and (2) upside potential lists were compared and contrasted against (3) the high yield (and higher risk) MoPay CEICs/ETFs/ETNs list.

Monthly Pay Dividend Qualities

Quarterly, Semi-Annual and Annual dividend investors anxiously await announcements from a firm, fund, or brokerage to learn if their next dividend will be higher, lower, or paid at all.

Monthly pay stocks, funds, trusts, and partnerships inform the holder every four and one third weeks by check and/or statement. If the entity reduces or suspends a payment, the holder can sell out of the investment immediately to cut future losses.

This advantage has been curtailed when companies suddenly cut monthly dividends to save cash. Numerous prominent MoPay firms declared dividend cuts between May and June, 2020, including: Oxford Square Capital Corp; Partners Real Estate Investment Trust; Orchid Island Capital Inc; Cross Timbers Royalty Trust; H&R Real Estate Investment Trust; BTB Real Estate Investment Trust; American Finance Trust Inc; Mesa Royalty Trust; Solar Senior Capital Ltd; Ellington Financial Inc; Dividend Select 15 Corp; Chesswood Group Ltd; Sabine Royalty Trust; TORC Oil & Gas Ltd; Freehold Royalties Ltd; ARC Resources Ltd; Inter Pipeline Ltd; San Juan Basin Royalty Trust; Ag Growth International Inc.

Former MoPay top ten regular by yield. Bluerock Residential (BRG) announced December 2019 it was retreating to quarterly dividend payments "in keeping with industry tradition." That tradition continued with Armour Residential REIT and Stellus Capital Investment Corp both transitioned to QPay in June, 2020. Within three months, however, both SCM and ARR returned to MoPay mode.

Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA) cut its monthly payout from $0.13 to $0.0833 as of October 30, 2017, then suspended it as of May 3, 2020. Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ), however, issued this nebulous statement regarding its pending monthly payments: "While no decision has yet been made with regard to the Company's common stock distributions for July, August and September, we believe that the Company's Board of Directors will likely elect to reduce or suspend the Company's distributions for those months." On June 2, 2020 the company declared $0.035 monthly distributions for July August and September, 2020 which have persisted for the past two and three-quarter + years.

Top yield stock for July, 2018, June 2021, and September 2021, Orchid Island Capital, released this cautionary note with its monthly dividend announcements back in 2018: "The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future." ORC directors proceeded to back-up their words with actions cutting the dividend from $0.14 to $0.11 in February, to $0.09 in March, to $0.08 in September, 2018, and to $0.055 for May, 2020. However in August. 2020 ORC monthly dividend increased from $0.06 to $0.065 for September, October, and into 2021. ORC now pays a $0.16 monthly dividend and is again listed here.

The U.S. exchange MoPay segment is volatile, transitive, recovering, and adding members. More trades in monthly pay equities are available from Canadian firms, many of which are also listed on U.S. OTC exchanges. Active listed MoPays priced over $2 were up from 71 in October to 73 in February 2021, and since October 2021 at the full strength of over 100 active, not seen for years. This list was limited to 100 by raising the share price limit to $5 and not listing dividends yielding over 20% or under 2%.

List One:

US Exchange Traded MoPay Dividend Equities by Yield

source: YCharts

Top ten of these US exchange listed monthly pay dividend equities showing the best yields for December, represented just three of the eleven Morningstar market sectors. Representative firms split 5, 2, and 3 between the real estate, energy, and financial services sectors.

First place went to the first of six real estate representatives: Orchid Island Capital [1]. Following were, Ellington Financial Inc [4]; AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) [5]; Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT [6]; Dynex Capital Inc [7].

Second a third places were occupied by the two energy representatives, PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) [2], and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) [3].

Finally, three financial services sector members placed eighth, ninth, and tenth, SLR Investment Corporation (SLRC) [8]; Dividend Select 15 Corp (OTC:DVVDF) [9]; Horizon Technology Finance Corp [10], which completed the December MoPay top ten equities list by yield.

List Two:

Monthly Pay Dividend Equities by Price Upsides (and Downsides)

Results from YCharts, shown below, show 30 MoPay dividend stocks (as of market closing price December 22) compared with the median of analyst target prices one year-out. The ten top-stocks displayed 8.19% to 58.80% price upsides for the next year based on analyst one-year target price estimates.

source: YCharts

Five (tinted) of ten on this top ten price upside list were also members of the top ten list by yield. The first five places on this upside list went to: Orchid Island Capital Inc [1], Modiv Inc [2], SL Green Corp [3], EPR Properties [4], and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd [5].

The higher level five were, SLR Investment Corp [6], Ellington Financial Inc [7], Dynex Capital Inc [8], Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT [9], and Horizon Technology Finance [10].

Price upside, of course, was defined as the difference between the current price and analyst target one-year median price targets for each stock.

Those ten MoPay stocks showing the highest upside price potential to December 2023 were gleaned from 30 selected by yield. Three to nine analysts have historically provided the most accurate median target price estimates.

List Three:

MoPay Dividend Closed End Investment Companies, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes, by Yield

Eighty top monthly dividend paying Closed End Funds, Exchange Traded Funds and Notes listed below were culled from nearly 800 candidates. Yields of 13.5% or greater, calculated as of November 18, determined the top ten. All 80 show assets under management [AUM] greater than $10M and are priced above $5 per share.

source: YCharts

source: YCharts

The top-ten monthly-paying dividend investment companies, funds, & notes. showing the biggest yields for per YChart & YahooFinance data, featured three uncollateralized debt instruments [ETNs], four closed-ended investment company [CEICs], and three open-ended investment companies [ETFs].

source: YCharts

The three uncollateralized debt instrument companies (ETNs) placed first, sixth and eighth: ETRACS 2x Monthly Pay Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (SMHB) [1], ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged US Small Cap REIT ETN (MVRL) [6], and ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (CEFD) [8].

Four closed end investment companies [CEICs] placed second, third, seventh, and tenth. They were: Eagle Point Credit Co LLC (ECC) [2]; Pimco Dynamic Income Funds (PDO) [3], and (PDI) [7]; Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW) [8].

Finally, three open ended investment company [ETFs] placed fourth, fifth, and eighth, ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) [4], Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (FLIA) [5], and Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) [8], to complete the top-ten Exchange Traded Notes, Exchange Traded Funds, and Closed End Investment Companies list for December, 2022-23.

Compare Equity To Fund Performance

source: YCharts

Note that the December 2022 top ten equity dividends are currently priced 2% under those of the top ten funds. Last September they were 2% higher. Last June they were 1% higher. The price differences were found in the outlandishly high dividends attributed to the top equities or funds. Without those odd aberrations, funds are generally priced higher than the equities due to the overhead costs of fund management.

Background and Actionable Conclusions

Yield Metrics Found A 28.44% Advantage For The Five Lowest-Priced Of Ten High-Yield MoPay Equities In December

source: YCharts

Ten monthly pay stock equities were ranked by yield. Those results, verified by YCharts and YahooFinance, produced the following charts.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest Priced of Top Ten High Yield MoPay Dividend Stocks (11) Would Produce 24.19% VS. (12) 22.85% Net Gains from All Ten by December, 2023

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five Lowest priced stocks in the top ten MoPay dividend dog kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 5.86% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest-priced MoPay dividend dog, Orchid Island Capital, was predicted to deliver the best net gain of 75.22%.

source: YCharts

Lowest priced five MoPay dividend stocks estimated as of December 22 were: Dividend Select 15 Corp; PermRock Realty Trust; Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT; AGNC Investment Corp; Orchid Island capital Inc, with prices ranging from $5.71 to $11.02.

Higher priced five MoPay dividend equities, estimated as of December 22, were: Horizon Technology Finance Corp; San Juan Basin; Royalty Trust; Ellington Financial Inc; Dynex Capital Inc; SLR Investment Corp, whose prices ranged from $11.63 to $14.00.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The same technique, you now see, is today useful to find rewarding dogs in the MoPay kennel.

The added scale of projected gains, based on analyst targets, contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It is also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 85% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 15% accurate on the degree of the change.

Gains/declines as reported do not factor-in any tax problems resulting from dividend, profit, or return of capital distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

If somehow you missed the suggestion of the stocks ripe for picking at the start of this article, here is a reprise of the list at the end:

November MoPay Equities List

(Alphabetical by Ticker)

source: YCharts

All but five equities and all of the funds listed in this November collection of monthly-paying dividend dogs live up to the ideal of annual dividends from $1K invested exceeding their single share price. Here in the MoPay collection lie affordable yet volatile and risky bargains.

Two and three quarter years after the 2020 Ides of March dip, and before other pull-backs yet to come, the time to buy top yield MoPay dogs may now be at hand. There have never been more to choose from. this month's list of 100 was accomplished by holding the maximum yield to under 25% , setting the minimum price per share for selection at $5, and boosting the minimum yield5 to 2% and capping annual yields at 20%.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as decent starting points for your MoPay dividend stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.