Baidu: The Rally Can Continue

Dec. 25, 2022 12:56 AM ETBaidu, Inc. (BIDU)
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
3.24K Followers

Summary

  • Baidu reported excellent Q3 2022 results, beating analyst estimates with regards to both revenue and earnings.
  • Moreover, with the tailwind of an improving COVID situation in China, management also gave an upbeat outlook for Q4 and going into 2023.
  • Baidu stock is up approximately 31% since I have argued that the stock could rebound fast and aggressively. But there is still more room to go.
  • Anchored on a strong Q3 as well as confident management commentary for Q4 2022 and early 2023, I am confident to reiterate a 'Buy' recommendation for BIDU.

Baidu Inc. Headquarters

zorazhuang

Thesis

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) reported excellent Q3 2022 results, beating analyst estimates with regards to both revenue and earnings. Moreover, with the tailwind of an improving COVID situation in China, management also gave an upbeat outlook for Q4 and going into 2023.

Bidu vs SPY YTD

Seeking Alpha

Baidu Q3 2022 Results

Baidu Q3 2022 Results

eanrings revision Bidu

Seeking Alpha

BIDU valuation update

Author's EPS Estimates; Author's Calculation

Bidu valuation sensitivity table

Author's EPS Estimates; Author's Calculation

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
3.24K Followers
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BIDU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not financial advice.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.