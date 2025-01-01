The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Camden National Corporation
|
(CAC)
|
1/12
|
1/31
|
0.4
|
0.42
|
5.00%
|
4.05%
|
7
|
HEICO Corporation
|
(HEI)
|
1/4
|
1/23
|
0.09
|
0.1
|
11.11%
|
0.13%
|
15
|
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.
|
(SFBS)
|
12/30
|
1/6
|
0.23
|
0.28
|
21.74%
|
1.63%
|
10
Decreases:
None
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Dec 26
Markets closed in observance of Christmas
Tuesday Dec 27 (Ex-Div 12/28)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Xcel Energy Inc.
|
(XEL)
|
1/20
|
0.4875
|
70.93
|
2.75%
|
19
Wednesday Dec 28 (Ex-Div 12/29)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
(ADC)
|
1/13
|
0.24
|
71.5
|
4.03%
|
10
|
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.
|
(AQN)
|
1/13
|
0.1808
|
6.76
|
10.70%
|
14
|
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
|
(ARE)
|
1/13
|
1.21
|
147.24
|
3.29%
|
12
|
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited
|
(AXS)
|
1/18
|
0.44
|
54.82
|
3.21%
|
20
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
(BANF)
|
1/16
|
0.4
|
88.55
|
1.81%
|
29
|
Franklin Resources, Inc.
|
(BEN)
|
1/13
|
0.3
|
26.85
|
4.47%
|
42
|
CareTrust REIT, Inc.
|
(CTRE)
|
1/13
|
0.275
|
18.93
|
5.81%
|
9
|
Dillard's, Inc.
|
(DDS)
|
1/30
|
0.2
|
318.51
|
0.25%
|
11
|
Danaher Corporation
|
(DHR)
|
1/27
|
0.25
|
259.86
|
0.38%
|
9
|
Amdocs Limited
|
(DOX)
|
1/27
|
0.395
|
89.36
|
1.77%
|
11
|
EastGroup Properties, Inc.
|
(EGP)
|
1/13
|
1.25
|
148.87
|
3.36%
|
11
|
Edison International
|
(EIX)
|
1/31
|
0.7375
|
65.18
|
4.53%
|
19
|
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.
|
(ELS)
|
1/13
|
0.41
|
65
|
2.52%
|
18
|
The Ensign Group, Inc.
|
(ENSG)
|
1/31
|
0.0575
|
95.04
|
0.24%
|
15
|
First Bancorp
|
(FBNC)
|
1/25
|
0.22
|
43.37
|
2.03%
|
5
|
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.
|
(FCPT)
|
1/13
|
0.34
|
26.76
|
5.08%
|
8
|
Fifth Third Bancorp
|
(FITB)
|
1/17
|
0.33
|
32.41
|
4.07%
|
12
|
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FMAO)
|
1/20
|
0.21
|
27.83
|
3.02%
|
18
|
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(FR)
|
1/17
|
0.295
|
48.67
|
2.42%
|
10
|
FirstService Corporation
|
(FSV)
|
1/6
|
0.2025
|
122.53
|
0.66%
|
8
|
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
|
(GNTY)
|
1/11
|
0.22
|
34.95
|
2.52%
|
6
|
Hingham Institution for Savings
|
(HIFS)
|
1/11
|
0.63
|
276.25
|
0.91%
|
16
|
Humana Inc.
|
(HUM)
|
1/27
|
0.7875
|
513.96
|
0.61%
|
12
|
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.
|
(IIPR)
|
1/13
|
1.8
|
103.28
|
6.97%
|
6
|
Ingredion Incorporated
|
(INGR)
|
1/24
|
0.71
|
98.87
|
2.87%
|
12
|
Investar Holding Corporation
|
(ISTR)
|
1/31
|
0.095
|
21.56
|
1.76%
|
9
|
Illinois Tool Works Inc.
|
(ITW)
|
1/12
|
1.31
|
221.97
|
2.36%
|
48
|
Kilroy Realty Corporation
|
(KRC)
|
1/11
|
0.54
|
39.13
|
5.52%
|
7
|
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
|
(LECO)
|
1/13
|
0.64
|
145.05
|
1.76%
|
28
|
Lennox International Inc.
|
(LII)
|
1/13
|
1.06
|
243.07
|
1.74%
|
13
|
Mondelez International, Inc.
|
(MDLZ)
|
1/13
|
0.385
|
67.1
|
2.30%
|
11
|
McCormick & Company, Incorporated
|
(MKC)
|
1/9
|
0.39
|
84.22
|
1.85%
|
36
|
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
|
(MPWR)
|
1/13
|
0.75
|
350.61
|
0.86%
|
5
|
National Fuel Gas Company
|
(NFG)
|
1/13
|
0.475
|
65.17
|
2.92%
|
52
|
Nucor Corporation
|
(NUE)
|
2/10
|
0.51
|
136.08
|
1.50%
|
49
|
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.
|
(REXR)
|
1/17
|
0.315
|
54.53
|
2.31%
|
9
|
Regal Rexnord Corporation
|
(RRX)
|
1/13
|
0.35
|
118.63
|
1.18%
|
18
|
STAG Industrial, Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
1/17
|
0.121667
|
32.9
|
4.44%
|
12
|
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
|
(STLD)
|
1/13
|
0.34
|
102.59
|
1.33%
|
12
|
Sun Communities, Inc.
|
(SUI)
|
1/17
|
0.88
|
142.99
|
2.46%
|
6
|
Stryker Corporation
|
(SYK)
|
1/31
|
0.75
|
242.84
|
1.24%
|
29
|
Thor Industries, Inc.
|
(THO)
|
1/13
|
0.45
|
77.26
|
2.33%
|
13
|
TowneBank
|
(TOWN)
|
1/12
|
0.23
|
30.94
|
2.97%
|
11
|
Terreno Realty Corporation
|
(TRNO)
|
1/13
|
0.4
|
57.47
|
2.78%
|
12
|
U.S. Bancorp
|
(USB)
|
1/17
|
0.48
|
43.2
|
4.44%
|
12
|
W. P. Carey Inc.
|
(WPC)
|
1/13
|
1.065
|
79.75
|
5.34%
|
25
|
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company
|
(WTW)
|
1/17
|
0.82
|
244.39
|
1.34%
|
6
|
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
|
(XRAY)
|
1/13
|
0.125
|
31.83
|
1.57%
|
11
|
The York Water Company
|
(YORW)
|
1/17
|
0.2027
|
45.5
|
1.78%
|
25
Thursday Dec 29 (Ex-Div 12/30)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
|
(A)
|
1/25
|
0.225
|
149.23
|
0.60%
|
12
|
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
|
(APD)
|
2/13
|
1.62
|
312.04
|
2.08%
|
40
|
Cardinal Health, Inc.
|
(CAH)
|
1/15
|
0.4957
|
80.05
|
2.48%
|
26
|
CubeSmart
|
(CUBE)
|
1/17
|
0.49
|
40.68
|
4.82%
|
12
|
Dollar General Corporation
|
(DG)
|
1/17
|
0.55
|
247.55
|
0.89%
|
8
|
Essex Property Trust, Inc.
|
(ESS)
|
1/13
|
2.2
|
211.65
|
4.16%
|
28
|
The First of Long Island Corporation
|
(FLIC)
|
1/12
|
0.21
|
18.43
|
4.56%
|
27
|
Federal Realty Investment Trust
|
(FRT)
|
1/17
|
1.08
|
102.34
|
4.22%
|
55
|
Fulton Financial Corporation
|
(FULT)
|
1/13
|
0.15
|
17.07
|
3.51%
|
8
|
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GSBC)
|
1/18
|
0.4
|
60.42
|
2.65%
|
9
|
Hurco Companies, Inc.
|
(HURC)
|
1/17
|
0.15
|
25.2
|
2.38%
|
10
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
1/13
|
0.2485
|
64.41
|
4.63%
|
29
|
Raymond James Financial, Inc.
|
(RJF)
|
1/17
|
0.42
|
107.35
|
1.56%
|
10
|
Republic Services, Inc.
|
(RSG)
|
1/13
|
0.495
|
130.77
|
1.51%
|
20
|
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.
|
(SFBS)
|
1/6
|
0.28
|
68.78
|
1.63%
|
9
|
State Street Corporation
|
(STT)
|
1/13
|
0.63
|
77.49
|
3.25%
|
12
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.
|
(WASH)
|
1/6
|
0.56
|
47.63
|
4.70%
|
11
Friday Dec 30 (Ex-Div 1/3)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
The Bank of Nova Scotia
|
(BNS)
|
1/27
|
1.03 CAD
|
48.83
|
6.16%
|
6
|
Comcast Corporation
|
(CMCSA)
|
1/25
|
0.27
|
35.14
|
3.07%
|
15
|
Owens Corning
|
(OC)
|
1/19
|
0.52
|
88.23
|
2.36%
|
9
|
Riverview Bancorp, Inc.
|
(RVSB)
|
1/16
|
0.06
|
7.58
|
3.17%
|
8
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Ameren Corporation
|
(AEE)
|
12/30
|
0.59
|
2.6%
|
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation
|
(AGM)
|
12/30
|
0.95
|
3.3%
|
Albemarle Corporation
|
(ALB)
|
1/3
|
0.395
|
0.7%
|
The Allstate Corporation
|
(ALL)
|
1/3
|
0.85
|
2.5%
|
Allegion plc
|
(ALLE)
|
12/30
|
0.41
|
1.6%
|
Broadcom Inc.
|
(AVGO)
|
12/30
|
4.6
|
3.3%
|
Bank of America Corporation
|
(BAC)
|
12/30
|
0.22
|
2.7%
|
Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
|
(BAM)
|
12/30
|
0.14
|
2.0%
|
Baxter International Inc.
|
(BAX)
|
1/3
|
0.29
|
2.3%
|
Best Buy Co., Inc.
|
(BBY)
|
1/3
|
0.88
|
4.3%
|
Becton, Dickinson and Company
|
(BDX)
|
12/30
|
0.91
|
1.4%
|
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
|
(BEP)
|
12/30
|
0.32
|
5.0%
|
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
|
(BIP)
|
12/30
|
0.36
|
4.6%
|
Popular, Inc.
|
(BPOP)
|
1/3
|
0.55
|
3.4%
|
Cadence Bank
|
(CADE)
|
1/3
|
0.22
|
3.6%
|
Crown Castle International Corp.
|
(CCI)
|
12/30
|
1.565
|
4.6%
|
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
|
(CHRW)
|
1/3
|
0.61
|
2.6%
|
CME Group Inc.
|
(CME)
|
12/28
|
1
|
2.3%
|
Canadian National Railway Company
|
(CNI)
|
12/29
|
0.7325 CAD
|
1.8%
|
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.
|
(COFS)
|
12/30
|
0.26
|
3.8%
|
CSG Systems International, Inc.
|
(CSGS)
|
12/29
|
0.265
|
1.9%
|
Capital Southwest
|
(CSWC)
|
12/30
|
0.52
|
12.0%
|
CTO Realty Growth, Inc.
|
(CTO)
|
12/30
|
0.38
|
8.4%
|
Citizens Financial Services, Inc.
|
(CZFS)
|
12/30
|
0.48
|
2.5%
|
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
|
(DKS)
|
12/30
|
0.4875
|
1.8%
|
Domino's Pizza, Inc.
|
(DPZ)
|
12/30
|
1.1
|
1.2%
|
Enterprise Financial Services Corp
|
(EFSC)
|
12/30
|
0.24
|
2.0%
|
Eversource Energy
|
(ES)
|
12/30
|
0.6375
|
3.0%
|
Extra Space Storage Inc.
|
(EXR)
|
12/30
|
1.5
|
4.1%
|
First Financial Bankshares, Inc.
|
(FFIN)
|
1/3
|
0.17
|
2.0%
|
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FGBI)
|
12/30
|
0.16
|
2.7%
|
Financial Institutions, Inc.
|
(FISI)
|
1/3
|
0.29
|
4.7%
|
Farmers National Banc Corp.
|
(FMNB)
|
12/30
|
0.17
|
4.8%
|
Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
|
(FNF)
|
12/30
|
0.45
|
4.8%
|
First Savings Financial Group, Inc.
|
(FSFG)
|
12/30
|
0.13
|
2.5%
|
Gladstone Investment
|
(GAIN)
|
12/30
|
0.08
|
7.5%
|
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
|
(GILD)
|
12/29
|
0.73
|
3.4%
|
Genuine Parts Company
|
(GPC)
|
1/3
|
0.895
|
2.0%
|
Garmin Ltd.
|
(GRMN)
|
12/30
|
0.73
|
3.2%
|
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
(GS)
|
12/29
|
2.5
|
2.9%
|
Global Water Resources, Inc.
|
(GWRS)
|
12/29
|
0.02483
|
2.2%
|
Hillenbrand, Inc.
|
(HI)
|
12/30
|
0.22
|
2.1%
|
Horace Mann Educators Corporation
|
(HMN)
|
12/30
|
0.32
|
3.4%
|
Hooker Furnishings Corporation
|
(HOFT)
|
12/30
|
0.22
|
4.9%
|
H&R Block, Inc.
|
(HRB)
|
1/3
|
0.29
|
3.0%
|
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
|
(ICE)
|
12/30
|
0.38
|
1.5%
|
ITT Inc
|
(ITT)
|
12/30
|
0.264
|
1.3%
|
Lancaster Colony Corporation
|
(LANC)
|
12/30
|
0.85
|
1.7%
|
Gladstone Land Corporation
|
(LAND)
|
12/30
|
0.0458
|
2.9%
|
Lockheed Martin Corporation
|
(LMT)
|
12/30
|
3
|
2.5%
|
Merchants Bancorp
|
(MBIN)
|
1/3
|
0.07
|
1.1%
|
McKesson Corporation
|
(MCK)
|
1/3
|
0.54
|
0.6%
|
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.
|
(MLM)
|
12/30
|
0.66
|
0.8%
|
M&T Bank Corporation
|
(MTB)
|
12/30
|
1.2
|
3.3%
|
Nordson Corporation
|
(NDSN)
|
1/3
|
0.65
|
1.1%
|
NewMarket Corporation
|
(NEU)
|
1/3
|
2.1
|
2.7%
|
New Jersey Resources Corporation
|
(NJR)
|
1/3
|
0.39
|
3.1%
|
NIKE, Inc.
|
(NKE)
|
12/28
|
0.34
|
1.2%
|
National Storage Affiliates Trust
|
(NSA)
|
12/30
|
0.55
|
6.0%
|
NorthWestern Corporation
|
(NWE)
|
12/30
|
0.63
|
4.3%
|
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.
|
(NXRT)
|
12/30
|
0.42
|
3.9%
|
Universal Display Corporation
|
(OLED)
|
12/30
|
0.3
|
1.1%
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.
|
(PB)
|
1/3
|
0.55
|
3.1%
|
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated
|
(PEG)
|
12/30
|
0.54
|
3.5%
|
Prologis, Inc.
|
(PLD)
|
12/30
|
0.79
|
2.8%
|
Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
|
(PLOW)
|
12/30
|
0.29
|
3.3%
|
Power Integrations, Inc.
|
(POWI)
|
12/30
|
0.18
|
1.0%
|
Regions Financial Corporation
|
(RF)
|
1/3
|
0.2
|
3.8%
|
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.
|
(RNR)
|
12/30
|
0.37
|
0.8%
|
Service Corporation International
|
(SCI)
|
12/30
|
0.27
|
1.5%
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
(SFNC)
|
1/3
|
0.19
|
3.5%
|
Summit Financial Group, Inc.
|
(SMMF)
|
12/30
|
0.2
|
3.2%
|
Synovus Financial Corp.
|
(SNV)
|
1/3
|
0.34
|
3.7%
|
SpartanNash Company
|
(SPTN)
|
12/30
|
0.21
|
2.6%
|
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SYBT)
|
12/30
|
0.29
|
1.8%
|
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
|
(TDS)
|
12/30
|
0.18
|
6.8%
|
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.
|
(THG)
|
12/30
|
0.81
|
2.4%
|
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
|
(TROW)
|
12/29
|
1.2
|
4.3%
|
The Travelers Companies, Inc.
|
(TRV)
|
12/30
|
0.93
|
2.0%
|
United Bankshares Inc.
|
(UBSI)
|
1/3
|
0.36
|
3.6%
|
Universal Health Realty Income Trust
|
(UHT)
|
12/30
|
0.715
|
5.9%
|
UMB Financial Corporation
|
(UMBF)
|
1/3
|
0.38
|
1.8%
|
Union Pacific Corporation
|
(UNP)
|
12/29
|
1.3
|
2.5%
|
Unity Bancorp, Inc.
|
(UNTY)
|
12/30
|
0.11
|
1.6%
|
Visa Inc.
|
(V)
|
1/3
|
0.395
|
0.8%
|
Walmart Inc.
|
(WMT)
|
1/3
|
0.56
|
1.6%
|
Worthington Industries, Inc.
|
(WOR)
|
12/29
|
0.31
|
2.5%
|
W. R. Berkley Corporation
|
(WRB)
|
12/28
|
0.1
|
0.5%
|
WesBanco, Inc.
|
(WSBC)
|
1/3
|
0.35
|
3.8%
|
The Western Union Company
|
(WU)
|
12/30
|
0.235
|
6.8%
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
