EWH: Hong Kong Is Finally Opening Up For Business

Dec. 25, 2022 2:41 AM ETiShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH)CKHUY, SUHJY
Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
2.46K Followers

Summary

  • China and Hong Kong have struggled with nearly 3 years of strict Covid restrictions, but it is coming to an end.
  • Hong Kong will have a negative GDP growth this year but will bounce back.
  • Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-Chiu delivered a Christmas present to the people of Hong Kong.

Close-up on a business owner hanging an open sign on the door of his restaurant

andresr/E+ via Getty Images

Will 2023 be the year Hong Kong stocks will shine?

It has certainly not been an easy time in China and in Hong Kong for the last few years.

One problem seems to be overshadowed by

EWH versus SPY as of 22nd December 2022

EWH versus SPY as of 22nd December 2022 (SA)

EWH and SPY difference in Standard Deviation

EWH and SPY difference in Standard Deviation (YCharts)

EWH's top 10 holdings

EWH's top 10 holdings (Blackrock)

USD index 1-year chart

USD index 1-year chart (TradingView)

Hong Kong's GDP updated 11 Nov. 2022

Hong Kong's GDP updated 11 Nov. 2022 (Hong Kong Government)

This article was written by

Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
2.46K Followers
Tudor Investment Holdings Private Limited is a Singapore based investment company. Its investments are in commercial real estate and managing a global portfolio of investments in equities and bonds.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.