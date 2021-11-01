DGRO: An Annual Reconstitution Just In Time For Christmas

The Sunday Investor
Summary

  • DGRO's Index reconstituted effective December 16. This article summarizes these updates and provides a new set of fundamentals for this cost-effective dividend growth ETF.
  • The big additions this year were Exxon and Chevron, now representing a combined 5.70% of the portfolio. With higher oil prices, DGRO is now more competitive from a growth perspective.
  • AbbVie also qualifies after solid recovery this year, previously failing the "extreme dividend yield" screen used to eliminate yield traps.
  • Overall, the reconstitution was favorable. This article compares the portfolio's fundamentals both pre- and post-reconstitution, indicating that 2023 will be another solid year for shareholders.
Christmas tree and gift box balls. Bokeh garlands in the blur background . cube block to contain the purpose of doing business overcoming. Developing ideas for the new year 2023.

Sittipol Sukuna/iStock via Getty Images

Article Purpose

On December 16, 2022, the Index tracking the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) reconstituted, resulting in the addition of high-growth stocks like Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (

DGRO Index Additions

DGRO Index Removals

DGRO Sector Exposures

DGRO Top Ten Holdings

DGRO vs. VIG vs. DGRW vs. SPY Performance

DGRO Dividend Grade

DGRO Portfolio Income Dividend Growth

DGRO Company Fundamentals vs. DGRW

DGRO Index Additions - YTD Performance

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor
I'm a data-driven ETF analyst who likes to do deep dives into how funds are constructed and what factors are likely to make them winners or losers. I have a database of over 700 ETFs that I follow, so I'm able to show readers the best- and worst-performing funds in each category with each one I review. My preference is for stocks to have strong cash-generating and debt management qualities. I welcome all questions, comments, and suggestions for improvement, and I enjoy my time engaging with the Seeking Alpha community.

I hold a Bachelors degree in Commerce with a major in Accounting and hold a Certificate in Advanced Investment Advice from the Canadian Securities Institute. I have also completed the Portfolio Management Techniques course, fulfilling the educational requirements for a Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation. I have passed CFA Level 1, and I am currently studying to become licensed to advise on options and derivatives in Canada.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, SCHD, CDC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

