'Winter Chill' Dims Holiday Cheer

Summary

  • U.S. equity markets declined for a third-straight week as benchmark interest rates surged after the advance of a $1.7 trillion federal spending package overshadowed another slate of encouraging inflation data.
  • Declining for a third-straight week and finishing back on the cusp of the "bear market" threshold, the S&P 500 slipped 0.1% this week while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dipped 2.5%.
  • Pressured by the surge in interest rates, real estate equities were under renewed pressure this week with the Equity REIT Index slipping by 1.6%, but Mortgage REITs advanced 1.7%.
  • Homebuilders remained under pressure after a busy slate of housing market data showed a deepening "winter chill" in home buying and building activity - but also some reasons for optimism heading into the new year.
  • Following cooler-than-expected CPI and PPI inflation data in the prior two weeks, Core PCE exhibited similar cooling in November. The three indexes now show core inflation trending at a 3% annualized rate over the past quarter - down sharply from the 9% peak in the first quarter.
Christmas piggy bank

Pogonici/iStock via Getty Images

This is an abridged version of the full report published on Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace on December 23rd.

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

U.S. equity markets declined for a third-straight week as benchmark interest rates surged after

real estate investing

Hoya Capital

real estate investing

Hoya Capital

equity sector

Hoya Capital

asset class performance REITs

Hoya Capital

economic calendar this week

Hoya Capital

pce inflation

Hoya Capital

existing home sales 2022

Hoya Capital

equity sector performance

Hoya Capital

immigration 2022

Hoya Capital

population growth by state

Hoya Capital

equity REITs

Hoya Capital

cannabis ballot

Hoya Capital

cannabis legalization

Hoya Capital

casino REIT inflation hedging

Hoya Capital

six flags

Hoya Capital

net lease REIT industry diversification

Hoya Capital

tsa checkpoint

Hoya Capital

office REIT regions 2022 3040

Hoya Capital

healthcare REIT property fundamentals

Hoya Capital

mortgage REITs

Hoya Capital

equity vs mortgage REITs

Hoya Capital

REIT preferreds

Hoya Capital

economic data 2022

Hoya Capital

high dividend yield index

Hoya Capital

Hoya Capital Real Estate ("Hoya Capital") is a registered investment advisory firm based in Rowayton, Connecticut that provides investment advisory services to ETFs, individuals, and institutions. Hoya Capital Research & Index Innovations is an affiliate that provides non-advisory services including research and index administration focused on publicly traded securities in the real estate industry.

This published commentary is for informational and educational purposes only. Nothing on this site nor any commentary published by Hoya Capital is intended to be investment, tax, or legal advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. This commentary is impersonal and should not be considered a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific individual, nor should it be viewed as a solicitation or offer for any advisory service offered by Hoya Capital. Please consult with your investment, tax, or legal adviser regarding your individual circumstances before investing.

The views and opinions in all published commentary are as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. Any market data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. There is no guarantee that any historical trend illustrated herein will be repeated in the future, and there is no way to predict precisely when such a trend will begin. There is no guarantee that any outlook made in this commentary will be realized.

Readers should understand that investing involves risk and loss of principal is possible. Investments in real estate companies and/or housing industry companies involve unique risks, as do investments in ETFs. The information presented does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital. An investor cannot invest directly in an index and index performance does not reflect the deduction of any fees, expenses or taxes.

Hoya Capital has no business relationship with any company discussed or mentioned and never receives compensation from any company discussed or mentioned. Hoya Capital, its affiliates, and/or its clients and/or its employees may hold positions in securities or funds discussed on this website and our published commentary. A complete list of holdings and additional important disclosures is available at www.HoyaCapital.com.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIET, HOMZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

