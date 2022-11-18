Anheuser-Busch InBev: From Beer To Beverage

A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
240 Followers

Summary

  • Anheuser-Busch InBev took on an aggressive acquisition strategy and is now focused on cost-cutting, premiumisation and spending redirection.
  • Although the stock price has been declining since 2016, over the last 6 months, it has rewarded investors with returns of 14.39%.
  • The company has improved its debt situation and is growing in most of its markets.
  • Cautious of the impact of rising beer prices and changing consumer habits.

Friend watching soccer, drinking beer in the bar

NoSystem images/E+ via Getty Images

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) has grown from a giant beer organisation to the fourth-largest beverage company in the world, with 500 brands in over 100 countries at a market cap of $119.86 billion. This company is known

overview

Stock overview (SeekingAlpha.com)

slide

Global Presence (Investor Presentation 2022)

slide

Beverage Categories (Investor Presentation 2022)

table

Shifting trends (Marketscreener.com)

information

Acquisitions (Tracxn.com)

graph

Financial Overview (Finance.Yahoo.com)

graph

Bond Portfolio (Investor Presentation 2022)

table

Beverage Peers (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Relative Peer Valuation (SeekingAlpha.com)

This article was written by

A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
240 Followers
I am a 33-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.