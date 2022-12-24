Lanxess AG: Cheap European Chemical Stock Still Below The Radar Of Many Value Investors

Summary

  • Lanxess falls squarely into the category of significantly dislocated equities, with strong cash flows well suited to weather the current uncertain economic environment.
  • Lanxess sold its lowest quality divisions at ~8x EV/ EBITDA (synthetic rubber) and ~12x EV/EBITDA (high-performance materials). Yet, the Company trades for ~3x EBITDA today. The stock should triple from here.
  • Lanxess acquired consumer care chemicals company, Emerald Kalama, for 9.0x EBITDA and IFF's Microbial Control business for 9.6x EBITDA.
  • Fear of European recession, the Ukraine situation, and the summer spike in European Natural Gas prices have caused investors to sell quality companies such as Lanxess to unsustainably low levels.
  • While investors fled names like Lanxess when European Natural Gas surged, it seems to have barely registered in the stock price as gas pricing has plunged 75% from the August highs through today.

Lanxess arena Germany´s largest indoor arena

Gerd Harder/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

(NOTE: Lanxess, based in Germany, is most easily traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker - "LXS") but there are two thinly traded ADRs, LNXSF and LNXSY. The German ordinary share can easily be bought at Interactive Brokers.)

5-Year Price Chart for Lanxess

5-Year Price Chart for Lanxess (TradingView.com)

1-Year Chart of European Natural Gas Prices

1-Year Chart of European Natural Gas Prices (Bloomberg)

Richard Prati has nearly 40 years of equity analysis and investment experience and spent nearly 20 years on Wall Street in various positions including the co-founding of American Technology Research and ultimately selling the company in 2008. Experience in public and private global equity analysis and investing. BS in Economics from Vanderbilt and MBA from the University of Rochester.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LNXSF, LNXSY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

