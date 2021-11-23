Buy Alert: 2 REITs To Buy Before 2023

Dec. 27, 2022 8:05 AM ETHR, EPR, EPR.PG, VNQ5 Comments
Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Marketplace

Summary

  • REITs are cheap, but not all REITs are worth buying.
  • We target REITs that offer the best combination of yield, growth, value, and safety.
  • We present two such REITs that we are buying for 2023.
  • We're currently running a sale at my private investing ideas service, High Yield Landlord, where members get access to portfolios, market alerts, real-time chat, and more. Learn More »

phrase buy the dip handwritten on night wet window glass surface

z1b

Earlier this month, I shared 2 REITs that I would sell before going into 2023.

These are Global Net Lease (GNL) and Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT):

GNL is poorly managed, it is heavily exposed to single-tenant office buildings, and its

HYL selection process

High Yield Landlord

HR underperforms VNQ

YCHARTS

Healthcare Realty growth plan

Healthcare Realty

Medical office buildings

Healthcare Realty

Healthcare Realty medical office buildings

Healthcare Realty

Healthcare Realty medical office buildings

Healthcare Realty

Healthcare Realty underperforms

YCHARTS

Healthcare Realty development pipeline

Healthcare Realty

Healthcare Realty net asset value

Healthcare Realty

Megaplex Theatres - EPR Properties

EPR Properties

EPR Properties track record

EPR Properties

EPR Properties capital structure

EPR Properties

If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Landlord.

We are the largest real estate investment community on Seeking Alpha with over 2,000 members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 400+ reviews:

We are currently holding a limited-time sale with 75% off the annual plan!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

This article was written by

Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
56.49K Followers
Become a “Passive Landlord” with our 8% Yielding Real Estate Portfolio.

Jussi Askola is a former private equity real estate investor with experience working for a +$250 million investment firm in Dallas, Texas; and performing property acquisition in Germany. Today, he is the author of "High Yield Landlord” - the #1 ranked real estate service on Seeking Alpha. Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to all my highest conviction investment ideas. Click here to learn more! 

Jussi is also the President of Leonberg Capital - a value-oriented investment boutique specializing in mispriced real estate securities often trading at high discounts to NAV and excessive yields. In addition to having passed all CFA exams, Jussi holds a BSc in Real Estate Finance from University Nürtingen-Geislingen (Germany) and a BSc in Property Management from University of South Wales (UK). He has authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, been featured on numerous financial media outlets, has over 50,000 followers on SeekingAlpha, and built relationships with many top REIT executives.


DISCLAIMER: Jussi Askola is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. The information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions. High Yield Landlord is managed by Leonberg Capital.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CORE PORTFOLIO + RETIREMENT PORTFOLIO + INTERNATIONAL PORTFOLIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.