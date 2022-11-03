ABB: A Counterintuitive Top Pick For 2023

Summary

  • ABB shares are down ~(21%) YTD as FY ‘22 comes to a close, even lagging the Euro STOXX Industrials index which is down ~(16%) YTD.
  • After a rough 1H, Q3 results were strong with strength in the Electrification and Motion businesses, which together contribute ~75% of ABB’s operating EBITDA.
  • Management expects to exit Q4 with a strong cash position. And I argue that the business may offer investors countercyclical dynamics under threat of a 2023 recession.
  • While shares rallied following Q3, I suggest they may still be undervalued when considering the value of ABB’s “parts”.
  • I propose ABB as a top pick for 2023 considering the points above, the current ~2.9% dividend yield, and management's ongoing commitment to unlock shareholder value.

From Bloated to Buy

With a potential recession looming, industrial giant ABB Ltd. (NYSE:ABB) might seem to be a stock best avoided. Counter-intuitively, I propose the exact opposite and suggest ABB as a top pick for long investors

Figure 1: ABB Operating EBITDA Margin

Figure 1: ABB Operating EBITDA Margin (ABB Earnings Release Q3 FY '22)

Figure 2: ABB Growth Algorithm

Figure 2: ABB Growth Algorithm (Yves Sukhu/ABB Annual Report FY '21)

Figure 3: ABB Selected Analyst Ratings

Figure 3: ABB Selected Analyst Ratings (Yves Sukhu/MarketScreener)

Figure 4: ABB and Selected Competitor Performance

Figure 4: ABB and Selected Competitor Performance (Yves Sukhu)

Figure 5: Summary of ABB Operating Segment Performance Q3 FY ‘22

Figure 5: Summary of ABB Operating Segment Performance Q3 FY ‘22 (Yves Sukhu/ABB Earnings Release Q3 FY '22)

Figure 6: ABB Stock Price Performance

Figure 6: ABB Stock Price Performance (Yves Sukhu)

Figure 7: ABB Selected Analyst Price Targets

Figure 7: ABB Selected Analyst Price Targets (Yves Sukhu/MarketScreener)

Figure 8: “Sum of the Parts” Valuation Model

Figure 8: “Sum of the Parts” Valuation Model (Yves Sukhu)

Figure 9: ABB and Selected Competitor Statistics

Figure 9: ABB and Selected Competitor Statistics (Yves Sukhu)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

