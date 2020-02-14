RYLD Continues To Distribute Double-Digit Yields While Keeping Pace With The Russell

Steven Fiorillo
Summary

  • RYLD has stayed in lockstep with VTWO during the downturn in 2022.
  • Since its inception in 2019, an investor would be in positive territory regardless if they took the distributions as cash or reinvested them.
  • I crunched all of the numbers and illustrated where an investment in RYLD would be if you had taken the distributions or reinvested them since inception.
Financial and business background for Stacking of money coins. Savings and Accounts, Finance Banking Business Concept Ideas, Investments, Funds, Bonds, Dividends and Interest.

Mongkol Onnuan

2022 is almost over, and the overall markets have left many investors feeling unsatisfied. The SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY) has declined -19.84% YTD, while the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) has fallen -33.44%, and the Vanguard Russell

RYLD

Seeking Alpha

RYLD

Seeking Alpha

RYLD Distributions

Global X

RYLD

Steven Fiorillo, Global X, Seeking Alpha

RYLD

Steven Fiorillo, Global X, Seeking Alpha

RYLD

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Comments (1)

