International Seaways: A Record-High Ebitda, But It's Not Over Yet

Dec. 25, 2022 6:29 AM ETInternational Seaways, Inc. (INSW)
SimOne Trading profile picture
SimOne Trading
465 Followers

Summary

  • International Seaways reported a record-high EBITDA and net income.
  • Commodity market dynamics will keep tanker rates at high levels for the next quarters.
  • International Seaways could generate a return up to 40%.

oil tanker, gas tanker in the high sea.

MAGNIFIER

Some weeks ago, International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) released its results for the first nine months of 2022: financial and operating performances were aligned with expectations with a historical record EBITDA. In this article, I will review the key financial metrics

Chart
Data by YCharts

Tanker rates, International Seaways

International Seaways

This article was written by

SimOne Trading profile picture
SimOne Trading
465 Followers
Analyzing investment opportunities in EU and US

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.