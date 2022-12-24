The energy sector has had a dream run in 2022. Vanguard's Energy index (VDE) is up 62%. O&G related players have been the main beneficiaries of this trend. Within O&G, upstream players have done better, benefiting from increased oil and gas prices.
So far, although the upstream O&G companies have generated strong cash flows, they have been very stringent on new capex announcements. But I believe this cautious stance can only go on for so long as the world's cries for O&G supply will only get louder over time as green energy alternatives still need time to mature.
When O&G supply floods the market, midstream O&G players will be major beneficiaries. And the InfraCap MLP AMZA (NYSEARCA:AMZA) is one of the ETFs offering exposure to this theme.
Oil and gas prices have different effects on companies in the oil and gas (O&G) value chain. Here is a breakdown of the value chain, along with their sensitivity to the underlying commodity prices:
The InfraCap MLP ETF gives exposure to mid-stream oil and gas (O&G) stocks in the United States.
An upward movement on the relative chart of AMZA/SPX500 means AMZA is outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY). Conversely, a downward movement means the AMZA is underperforming the S&P 500.
The AMZA/S&P 500 pair currently shows a bullish trend, with all pointers showing a return to the monthly resistance. According to my read, a trap sighting already occurred a while back in March 2020 and what we're witnessing is the after-effects of that bullish spring. The AMZA/SPX500 pair is moving along an inclined accumulation phase, steadily driving the price to the target monthly ceiling. A sharp blast up is likely due soon!
The AMZA standalone monthly chart paints an even clearer picture of the trajectory of the ETF. After a 93% descent, ending with a sharp drop in price followed by a sharp rejection, AMZA is making a sweeping move for the $44.10 monthly resistance.
In my view, I see a medium-term pullback toward the $27.15 support mark, which should fuel a bullish spring release. How the price reacts to this ceiling is yet to be determined. Overall, I believe AMZA will make bullish moves on an absolute basis as well over the next few months.
The AMZA ETF is a concentrated index with 10 key holdings:
Energy Transfer (ET), MPLX (MPLX), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Western Midstream Partners (WES) and Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) are the top 5 holdings that make up 74.3% of the overall index.
Volume growth is the most important driver for the US midstream O&G sector and hence the AMZA. A major catalyst is building up in the sector due to the under-investment in O&G to meet demand. I discuss this more extensively in my article on NOV here. This major catalyst would be a stream of upstream O&G capex announcements. Why would this happen? One simple reason:
According to the International Energy Agency, the world's O&G industry needs to spend nearly 50% more annually ($466 billion) from 2022 to 2030 to meet global oil demand.
Early green shoots of this catalyst are already visible; a 10-15% increase in capex budgets is expected by some private exploration and production (E&P) companies. I believe it is just a matter of time till this trend picks up.
Upstream O&G capex investments, when they come online increase volumes for the midstream O&G sector. This would be the fundamentals kicker to support the bullish technicals.
Overall, I believe the US midstream O&G sector is poised well to benefit from eventual capacity additions prompted by under-investment in O&G. AMZA ETF is currently showing bullish signs. I expect it to generate positive absolute returns going forward, and also outperform the S&P 500.
