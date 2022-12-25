Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group: A More Favorable Outlook

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.56K Followers

Summary

  • The BoJ's shift to a tighter monetary policy should benefit Sumitomo Mitsui's domestic operations.
  • Its recent overseas momentum also bodes well for the outlook.
  • Despite the upsized capital return, the book value discount remains wide.

The Offices Of The Japanese Bank Sumitomo Mitsui

Scott Barbour

With the BoJ officially tweaking its 'yield curve control' policy over the past week, Sumitomo Mitsui (NYSE:SMFG), one of Japan's megabanks, looks well-positioned to outperform its full-year guidance. Alongside the benefits of a tighter monetary policy, the post-COVID momentum

Chart
Data by YCharts

FY23 Financial Targets

Sumitomo Mitsui

Overseas Lending Performance

Sumitomo Mitsui

Capital Return Outlook

Sumitomo Mitsui

Capital Position

Sumitomo Mitsui

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.56K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.