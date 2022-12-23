Amped Up For 2023 With Amplify

Dec. 30, 2022 2:00 PM ETAmplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)ABMD, RENN, TWTR2 Comments
Chris DeMuth Jr. profile picture
Chris DeMuth Jr.
Marketplace

Summary

  • 2022 was my most concentrated book ever.
  • ABMD, TWTR, RENN, and AMPY.
  • And then, after today, there was one.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Sifting the World get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

happy new year 2023 countdown clock on abstract glittering midnight sky with copy space, festive party invitation card concept for new years eve

winyuu

Biggest Positions & Best Idea for 2022

ABMD, TWTR, RENN, and NYSE:AMPY were each bigger than practically any previous investments that I've ever made. 2022 simply offered big opportunities worthy of big (my biggest) swings. But after today, three are largely

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

YCharts

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

YCharts

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

SA

Timeline Description automatically generated with medium confidence

AMPY

Chart Description automatically generated

AMPY

Chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

AMPY

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

AMPY

Graphical user interface Description automatically generated

AMPY

Diagram Description automatically generated

AMPY

Timeline Description automatically generated

AMPY

Want Our Best New Idea for 2023?

Sign up to be the first to get our best new idea.

This article was written by

Chris DeMuth Jr. profile picture
Chris DeMuth Jr.
36.09K Followers
Value, arbitrage, and event driven top performing ideas
Chris DeMuth Jr (ccdemuth@rangeleycapital.com) founded event driven hedge fund Rangeley Capital LLC and research service Sifting the World


    #1 ranked arbitrage service
    #1 ranked event driven service
    #1 ranked M&A service


Read the reviews 
  Subscribe to the newsletter
    Become a member








Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMPY (MY LARGEST POSITION) either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/957061-chris-demuth-jr/5549358-legal-disclosure

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.