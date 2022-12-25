Mizuho Financial Group: Benefiting From A New Monetary Policy Regime

Dec. 25, 2022 8:14 PM ETMizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MFG), MZHOF
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.56K Followers

Summary

  • Mizuho looks set to be a key beneficiary of the BoJ’s tighter monetary policy stance.
  • Higher rates will be a tailwind for the P&L while also paving the way for a valuation re-rating.
  • Alongside the stronger profit outlook, expect more dividend hikes ahead.

Mizuho Bank in Tokyo, Japan

winhorse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) stock has suffered prolonged underperformance relative to the other Japanese megabanks in recent years. A key drag has been the implementation of the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) negative interest rate policy, which has

Chart
Data by YCharts

Securities Portfolio Overview

Mizuho Financial Group

Dividend Outlook

Mizuho Financial Group

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.56K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.