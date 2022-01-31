Argan: A High Quality Pick For 2023

Dec. 25, 2022 10:27 PM ETArgan, Inc. (AGX)GVA, XPRO
Rasoli research profile picture
Rasoli research
178 Followers

Summary

  • Argan operates through their subsidiaries in the engineering and construction space which is rapidly growing, especially in the renewable energy segment.
  • They are returning a tremendous amount of capital through their share repurchase program and dividends that will bolster shareholder value.
  • Overall, they are a high quality business that is rapidly growing and efficiently allocating their capital therefore they appear substantially undervalued and primed for market-beating returns.

Construction industry and engineering in post-recession period

Drazen_

Investment Thesis:

Argan (NYSE:AGX) is a $500 million company that conducts their operations through their subsidiaries Gemma Power Systems (GPS), Atlantic Projects Company (APC), The Roberts Company (TRC), and Southern Maryland

Argan company overview from investor relations

Argan Company Overview (Argan Investor Relations presentation)

Argan revenues past 10 years investor presentation

Argan 10 year Revenues (Argan Investor Presentation)

Argan Historical Backlog from Investor presentation

Argan Historical Backlog (Argan Investor Presentation)

AGX revenue growth estimates seeking alpha

Argan Revenue Growth Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Argan DCF model utilizing seeking alpha financials provided by Rasoli Research

Argan DCF model (Seeking Alpha Financials: Hossin Rasoli)

This article was written by

Rasoli research profile picture
Rasoli research
178 Followers
Rasoli research is an independently run organization which has been operating for 2 years as of now, founded by Milad Rasoli. I heavily prefer value investing compared to any other style and frankly believe it's the only viable way to have long term success in the financial markets. Many of my viewpoints are heavily contrarian and thus quite unpopular in the short term.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AGX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.