COWZ: Sector Concentration Highlights Risks Into 2023

BOOX Research profile picture
BOOX Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • COWZ invests in companies with a high free cash flow yield.
  • COWZ was a winner in 2022, driven by a strong performance from energy sector stocks.
  • The fund appears to have a good defensive profile that can work well in the current environment of ongoing volatility.
  • Cash-cows may underperform in the next bull market.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Conviction Dossier get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Unrecognizable woman using an app looking at statistics

andresr/E+ via Getty Images

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) invests in companies that offer a high free cash flow yield. The idea here is that the ability to generate free cash is a good indicator that

Chart
Data by YCharts

COWZ metrics

source: Pacer Funds

COWZ metrics

source: Pacer Funds

COWS metrics

Seeking Alpha

COWZ metrics

source: Pacer Funds

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

COWZ chart

Seeking Alpha

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Click here for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

BOOX Research profile picture
BOOX Research
16.54K Followers
Outside-the-box trade ideas through a powerful multi-sector strategy.

The most extensive coverage on SA! We combine fundamental analysis with a data-driven approach to find "outside the box" ideas.

15 years of professional experience in capital markets and investment management at major financial institutions.

Check out our private marketplace newsletter service *Conviction Dossier* for curated trade ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM, PFE, AMZN, SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.