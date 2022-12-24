Estimates Show S&P 500 EPS Bottoming In Mid-2023

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.26K Followers

Summary

  • The slow downward progression of Q3 ’23 EPS growth has ebbed considerably, and expected Q4 ’23 S&P 500 EPS growth is actually being revised higher since July 1 ’22.
  • What this is telling us today - and it could very well change - is that the S&P 500’s EPS weakness is expected to revert to sequential growth around the middle of calendar 2023.
  • 2023 guidance will be very important to how the S&P 500 EPS estimates change starting in early January ’23.

stock market investment graph on financial numbers abstract background.3d illustration

monsitj

Originally posted on December 24, 2022

It was exactly one year ago, 12/24/21 - I checked in with former neighbor who lived next door to me in a high-rise condo in downtown Chicago. She was a nurse at one of the more

Expected EPS year-over-year growth

Expected EPS YoY Growth (Author)

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.26K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.