Pan American Silver: An Upgrade To The Investment Thesis

Dec. 26, 2022 1:45 AM ETPan American Silver Corp. (PAAS), PAAS:CA2 Comments
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
26.18K Followers

Summary

  • Pan American Silver is one of the worst-performing silver producers this year, down 34% vs. a 22% decline in the Silver Miners Index.
  • This underperformance can be attributed to a miss vs. its initial output guidance midpoint and much higher costs than previously expected due to inflationary pressures and increased sustaining capital spending.
  • However, the company has recently teamed up with Agnico Eagle to make a transformative acquisition of Yamana Gold with a superior offer to Gold Fields' initial bid in early 2022.
  • Assuming the deal goes through, Pan American will enjoy superior diversification, a significant lift in net asset value, and a more attractive margin profile, making PAAS a Buy on any pullbacks below US$14.80.

M&A abbreviation - mergers and acquisitions, on wooden cubes on a light background.

Nastassia Samal

The past two years have been busier from an M&A standpoint in the precious metals space, but we've seen a marked slowdown in activity over the past year. In fact, after two massive deals and several small deals from Q4

Yamana Gold Pour

Yamana Gold Pour (Yamana Presentation)

Yamana Operating Assets

Yamana Operating Assets (Company Presentation)

Yamana Reserves

Yamana Reserves (Yamana Presentation)

Yamana Gold - Quarterly Production by Mine

Yamana Gold - Quarterly Production by Mine (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Pan American Silver - Quarterly Production by Mine (Q2 2022, Q3 2022) if Yamana Assets were in Portfolio

Pan American Silver - Quarterly Production by Mine (Q2 2022, Q3 2022) if Yamana Assets were in Portfolio (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Jacobina - Production Profile & Long-Term Potential

Jacobina - Production Profile & Long-Term Potential (Company Presentation)

Pan American Silver - Annual Gold & Silver Production + 2023 Potential

Pan American Silver - Annual Gold & Silver Production + 2023 Potential (Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates)

Future Portfolio & Jurisdictional Profile

Future Portfolio & Jurisdictional Profile (Company Presentation)

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
26.18K Followers
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEM, EDV:CA, IAUX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.