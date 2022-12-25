Verizon: A Recovery Stock For 2023

Dec. 26, 2022
The Asian Investor
Summary

  • Verizon’s shares have lost about one-fifth of their value this year.
  • Verizon has rebound potential in 2023 and is my top bet in the telecommunications sector.
  • Strong FCF could stabilize the stock price, broadband momentum could create an upside catalyst.

Shares of Verizon (NYSE:VZ) are down 26% year to date and have been widely outperformed by shares of AT&T, in part because Verizon’s rival separated its telecommunications assets from its media/content business. However, I believe the market has turned too bearish

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ, T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

