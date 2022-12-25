Fred Brooks once said:
You can learn more from failure than success. In failure you’re forced to find out what part did not work. But in success you can believe everything you did was great, when in fact some parts may not have worked at all. Failure forces you to face reality.
I believe this quote is perhaps never more accurately applied than to the art of investing. In life - and especially in the stock market - we are too often "fooled by randomness" (to borrow from the book by Nassim Nicholas Taleb). If a stock we buy happens to go up 50%+ over the next six months, we often just assume that we were brilliant in picking that stock when we did, perhaps lock in the profits, and then move on to the next pick. Meanwhile, within a year or two, the company may stumble into hard times and the stock will crater to all-time lows as our original investment thesis is laid bare as actually being seriously deficient. Perhaps the most clear example of this is in the high growth technology sector that was championed by ARK Invest's Cathie Wood for several years. Her funds (ARKK)(ARKG)(ARKQ)(ARKX) shot up like rockets initially and everyone hailed her as a genius. However, all it took was the Federal Reserve raising interest rates a little bit to send her stocks tumbling back down to earth, generating massive losses for those who bought into the hype on the way up:
Meanwhile, the legendary Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) has proven once again that the tortoise often beats the hair over the long-term:
In fact, it was Warren Buffett who summarized this very phenomena with the graphic illustration:
Only when the tide goes out do you discover who has been swimming naked.
So - with this important truth in mind - while my portfolio was blessed to significantly outperform the market in 2022, I think it is valuable to take a closer look at my worst picks this year. In the rest of this article, I will share my worst performing stocks of 2022 and shares some of the lessons learned from these picks.
HBI has been a colossal loser this year, down over 60% year-to-date as of this writing:
At first look, it is easy to make excuses for its poor performance as being purely the product of factors that are simply out of its control:
In fact, despite the cyber attack, HBI shares have actually slightly outperformed apparel industry blue chip and Dividend King V.F. Corporation (VFC):
On top of that, there remain reasons to be very bullish on the company's long-term prospects (and in fact, we do remain long with a small-sized position):
Another positive has been that we have managed the position somewhat well at High Yield Investor in order to minimize some of the losses - selling it in May 2021 at around $22 per share for a 55.3% total return (131.07% annualized) and then buying back in as it tumbled through the teens and in the single digits over the past year and a half, so our overall total losses are not as bad as they could be at this point.
With all of that said, however, a major lesson learned for me through this loss-generating position is that - if I am going to invest in a cyclical stock like this during such a tumultuous and headwind-filled macro environment - I need to insist on a stronger balance sheet. Yes, VFC - which has been hit just as hard as HBI this year - has a BBB+ credit rating. However, it also did not have nearly the valuation margin of safety heading into this year that HBI had and it never really crossed my radar for potential investment for that reason. As a result, what this year showed is that - especially in the short-term - a company that appears to be trading at a bargain price can still get dramatically cheaper if its balance sheet is weak.
HBI has a junk credit rating (BB with a negative outlook from S&P) and just felt the need to go to its banks for a debt covenant modification. Yes, HBI has a sky-high dividend yield and an even more lofty normalized free cash flow yield. Yes, it looks incredibly cheap according to virtually every metric out there and the CEO has been buying shares hand-over-fist this year. However, at the end of the day, if macro forces are slamming you straight in the face and the balance sheet is on shaky footing, the stock is going to have an exceptionally difficult time maintaining any sort of positive momentum and further short-term downside is very possible.
Yes, if HBI can navigate the current choppy waters fine it will likely deliver exceptional long-term performance and it is true that we do not know when the market will price in that upside. However, as a dividend investor, it is seldom prudent to pick these stocks at the beginning of their tumble, especially when a dividend cut could be in the cards down the road. You can read our latest update on HBI and exclusive recent interview with the company here.
AQN has been another massive loser this year, though fortunately we have purchased most of our shares after the big drop in Q4:
The big reasons for the rapid drop are the disappointing Q3 results and the weak full year guidance. While this is partially due to some timing issues which will be compensated for in 2023 results, the biggest hit came from the rapid rise in interest rates this year. This hit the company particularly hard given that they were trying to finance their upcoming (now indefinitely nixed by the FERC) acquisition of Kentucky Power.
Moving forward, we remain bullish on AQN as well given that we think the underlying assets are high quality and defensive in nature, they still have an investment grade credit rating, and the value in the shares is very attractive right now. After speaking with the company, we believe they are likely to emphasize cutting growth spending in favor of saving their investment grade balance sheet and maintaining most - if not all of - their current dividend payout.
However, once again, the big lesson learned here is that balance sheet strength in a rising interest rate environment - even in a relatively defensive business like this one - is of utmost importance. Furthermore, AQN left itself exposed to rising interest rates by forcing itself to depend heavily on equity and debt markets in order to finance a major transaction (as well as their other ambitious growth projects) that they had already agreed to. Given that they are dependent on regulators to recoup much of that increased cost (not to mention the significant regulatory lag involved), this is hardly a low risk investment in the current environment. I should have been more mindful of this risk when making my initial investment in the stock.
You can read our full investment thesis here and our recent exclusive interview with AQN here.
Last, but not least, LUMN has had an abysmal year as well:
While we were initially bullish on this stock due to its high free cash flow yield and the clear fact that the sum of its parts was worth significantly more than what the market was valuing it at, we ultimately decided to sell for the following reasons:
Fortunately, we sold a sizable portion of our position back in May at a meaningful profit and then sold the rest at a loss in early October before management ultimately decided to cut its dividend.
While our overall results were not terrible in LUMN given how we managed the position, we still initially had a bullish investment thesis in a stock that failed miserably this year. Once again, the big lesson here was that even if a stock appears to be dirt cheap, if the balance sheet is weak in a rising interest rate environment and the business model is capital intensive, the dividend is very likely going to be threatened. In LUMN's case this was compounded even further given that its top and bottom lines are deteriorating so rapidly. To make matters worse here, it appears that management is more concerned about throwing as much capital as possible into unproven growth projects rather than simply focusing on selling off the company and paying down debt/buying back stock as a surer path to create shareholder value.
Investing is not easy and even years - like 2022 was for us - where you generate a positive return and beat the S&P 500 (SPY) overall, you still often have some miserable losers. The big lesson I learned from each of these losers was that you cannot overemphasize balance sheet strength enough during a stagflationary/rising interest rate environment. As we detailed in our recent macro outlook, moving forward into 2023 we are increasingly emphasizing balance sheet strength in our portfolio and are focusing our investments on undervalued high yield, recession-resistant businesses with strong balance sheets.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Samuel Smith is Vice President at Leonberg Capital and manages the High Yield Investor Seeking Alpha Marketplace Service.
Samuel is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional by training and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering and Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point. He is a former Army officer, land development project engineer, and lead investment analyst at Sure Dividend.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HBI, AQN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
