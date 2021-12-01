10 Dividend Growth Stocks For December 2022

Summary

  • Welcome to the final edition of my monthly series of 10 Dividend Growth Stocks for 2022!
  • In this article series, I rank a selection of dividend growth stocks in Dividend Radar and present the ten top-ranked stocks for further research and possible investment.
  • This month, I used a new Dividend Quality Grade developed by Portfolio Insight as the primary screen, screening for Dividend Contenders with A+ Dividend Quality Grades.
  • I also screened for stocks trading at discounted valuations, so this month's stocks offer great value!
  • To rank candidates, I used a variation of DVK Quality Snapshots in which I replaced Value Line's Safety Rank with Value Line's Price Stability Index.

Golden top 10 list. 3D icon isolated

Bedrin-Alexander

Welcome to the final edition of my monthly series of 10 Dividend Growth Stocks for 2022!

In this series, I rank a selection of Dividend Radar stocks and present the ten top-ranked stocks for further research and possible

How quality points are assigned to different ranks, ratings, and scores per quality indicator

Created by the author

Key metrics and fair value estimates of ten top-ranked DG stocks for December

Created by the author from a personal spreadsheet

Table showing how quality affects buy-below prices

Created by the author

A comparative analysis of an equal-weighted portfolio of this month's top ten DG stocks.

Finbox.com

5-year TTRs of December's top ten compared with SPY

Portfolio Insight

DivGro Target vs. Current Weights

Created by the Author

LNT has a 1-year upside of 9%, according to Portfolio Insight

Portfolio Insight

Key metrics and fair value estimates of bonus DG stocks for December

Created by the author from a personal spreadsheet

This article was written by

FerdiS invests in dividend growth stocks and writes options to boost dividend income. He manages DivGro, a portfolio of mainly dividend growth stocks created in January 2013. With investment and trading experience spanning nearly 20 years, FerdiS enjoys writing articles about dividend growth investing, options trading, stock selection, portfolio management, and passive income generation. His DivGro blog hosts more than 1,000 posts and a live, public spreadsheet with full details of his DivGro portfolio, allowing readers to follow along in his investment journey. FerdiS is collaborating with the founders of Portfolio Insight, an online platform for portfolio management and investment analysis. Together, we maintain and publish Dividend Radar, a free spreadsheet of dividend growth stocks, on a weekly basis.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT, V, MA, WEC, LNT, DLR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (3)

