Week In Review: Kelun-Biotech In $9.5 Billion ADC Deal With Merck

Dec. 26, 2022 3:10 AM ETEVGN, IFRX, LIAN, MRK, PFE, SHPMF, SHPMY
ChinaBio Today profile picture
ChinaBio Today
2.1K Followers

Summary

  • Sichuan Kelun-Biotech will partner seven preclinical antibody-drug conjugate assets with Merck in a deal that pays Kelun-Biotech $175 million upfront and up to $9.3 billion in milestones - the third ADC deal between the two companies this year.
  • LianBio announced that Pfizer will exercise an option to develop and commercialize a novel respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) therapy candidate in Greater China.
  • Shanghai IASO Biotherapeutics was approved to start US trials of its BCMA CAR-T (equecabtagene autoleucel) in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Vaccine in laboratory - flu shot and Covid-19 vaccination

Toshe_O

Deals and Financings

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech will partner seven preclinical antibody-drug conjugate assets with Merck (MRK) in a deal that pays Kelun-Biotech $175 million upfront and up to $9.3 billion in milestones (see story). It is the

This article was written by

ChinaBio Today profile picture
ChinaBio Today
2.1K Followers
China has become the #2 pharmaceutical market years ahead of projections and continues to be the fastest growing market in the world. China is $50 billion dollars a year into life science and healthcare development through over 160 government funding programs. VC investment, M&A transactions and cross-border partnering deals in China were all up significantly in 2012. ChinaBio® Today focuses exclusively on the rapidly evolving life science industry in China, including biotech, pharma, medical device, diagnostics, services and tools. From our offices in Shanghai and San Diego, our industry analysts provide daily news, commentary and analysis on public and private China life science companies, as well as events and global issues affecting the China market. Visit: ChinaBio Today (http://www.chinabiotoday.com) ChinaBio LLC (http://www.chinabiollc.com)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.