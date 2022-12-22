Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

ROKU: Marauded By The Merciless Bears

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) bears have been relentless in hammering the company's stock over the past year. After a momentary recovery following its Q3 earnings release, the bears have intensified their attack.

Accordingly, ROKU has declined nearly 25% since our previous article, significantly underperforming the S&P 500's (SPX) (SP500) (SPY) 4% retreat. But that's not all. ROKU has also dropped well below its COVID lows, decisively round-tripping nearly three years of gains and more. As a result, ROKU's YTD decline of more than 80% and almost 92% from its 2021 highs is nothing short of a massacre and an abject failure.

We recognize that our thesis on ROKU has not played out accordingly, as it was ruthlessly torn apart by the bears. We anticipated ROKU buyers to play ball to stanch further downside, but buyers have continued to fall by the wayside as bears refused to allow a sustained recovery by the bulls.

Hence, those left standing are likely the diamond hands who still believe that CEO Anthony Wood and team could stage a remarkable turnaround in 2023. But, with its adjusted EBITDA not likely to turn profitable through 2023, it likely remains a prime target for short-sellers, as its short interest as a percentage of float has risen to 8.6%. But could these bears be forced to cover in a hurry? Unlikely.

Ad Spending Likely To Be Weak And Roku Could Lose Share

Why? The digital advertising market could remain in the doldrums in 2023, as companies are expected to continue cutting ad spending in response to a slowing economy. With a recession looking increasingly likely, unprofitable companies like ROKU are not expected to escape unscathed unless they commit to significant cost-cutting measures to rein in OpEx.

While management has provided constructive commentary at its recent earnings call to be disciplined with its OpEx cadence by focusing on "high potential projects," we believe the market could be looking out for more. However, we assessed the company's dire need to sustain its market share could mean that its hands are tied, as the competition in the CTV streaming space is getting increasingly intense.

KeyBanc Capital Markets updated in a recent note that Roku's challenges transcend "beyond economic weakness." It highlighted that Roku had been hit harder than peers, enunciating that "the disparity in Roku's growth vs. peers suggests share loss."

Does it make sense? We can't ignore the fact that The Trade Desk (TTD) has been making significant gains in Connected TV (CTV) as the leading independent demand-side platform (DSP). So, something seems amiss with Roku's troubles as its high-growth cadence dissipated.

Recent eMarketer estimates imply that Roku will likely lose market share in 2023 in the CTV space, down to 9.5% (from 2022's estimated 10.1%). Even though Hulu (DIS), (CMCSA), and YouTube (GOOGL) (GOOG) are also expected to cede market share, they are built on top of profitable business units. Therefore, the entry of Netflix (NFLX) is expected to take share in the CTV space, even though its recent foray has met with some early stumbles.

A Severe Recession Could Deepen Roku's Troubles in 2023

As such, we believe the market's continued battering of ROKU could imply that the company might need to continue pouring in investments to defend its share, even if it meant deepening its unprofitable cycle.

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk cautioned investors that we could be in a severe recession in 2023, impacting discretionary spending further. Therefore, ad spending could be cut further, impacting Roku's projections further.

Hence, the market has likely priced in a much weaker Q4 card, suggesting that Roku could miss its previous guidance.

Takeaway

So, the question is whether investors should bail out now? At this point, if you have not bailed, you likely belong to the unenviable group of diamond hands, expecting Wood to somehow chart a profitable recovery for the company in the medium term.

Otherwise, it might be better to take the hit and move on to another opportunity in a year littered with many alternatives, given the tech and growth bear market.

But, note that ROKU has been so severely battered as its valuation crumbled while the bears piled on their bets. With such significant pessimism baked in, a rebound cannot be ruled out, which is why a Buy rating is maintained.

Stay safe and Happy Holidays!