Endeavour Mining: A Solid West African Gold Producer

Dec. 26, 2022 5:09 AM ETEndeavour Mining plc (EDV:CA), EDVMF
Summary

  • Revenue for the third quarter came in at $567.6 million, down from $657.4 million last year.
  • Endeavour Mining announced that gold production for the third quarter of 2022 was 342.743K ounces and sold 338.054K ounces at an AISC of $960/oz.
  • I recommend buying EDVMF between $21 and $20.5 with potential lower support at $19.7.
gold texture background

Pobytov/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The London-based Endeavour Mining plc (TSX:EDV:CA, LSE: EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) is one of the largest gold producers in West Africa, with six operating assets across Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced

Map

EDVMF Map Presentation 3Q22 (EDVMF Presentation)

Chart

EDVMF Gold and Silver price 1-year basis (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

EDVMF Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading)

Revenues were $567.6 million in the third quarter of 2022, down 13.4% from a year ago and 9.8% sequentially. The lower gold price was to blame.

The adjusted net earnings were $52 million in 3Q22 compared to $134 million in the preceding quarter.

The net income attributable to shareholders was $57.6 million or $0.23 per diluted share in 3Q22 compared to a net income of $117.6 million or $0.47 per diluted share in 3Q21.

The operating cash flow was $153.7 million in 3Q22, down from $311.9 million in 3Q21.

Chart

EDVMF Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Chart

EDVMF Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

Cash and cash equivalent and investment were $888.9 million, and the debt (including current) was $829.9 million at the end of September 2022. The company continues to be net debt-free with net cash of $59 million.

Table

EDVMF Balance sheet as of Sept. 30, 2022 (EDVMF Presentation)

Chart

EDVMF Quarterly Gold equivalent Production history (Fun Trading)

Chart

EDVMF Quarterly production per mine (Fun Trading)

Chart

EDVMF Quarterly AISC and gold price history (Fun Trading)

Table

EDVMF 2022 Guidance (EDVMF Presentation)

TABLE

EDVMF Sabadola expansion 3Q22 (EDVMF Presentation)

Chart

EDVMF TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

EDVMF forms an ascending Channel pattern, with resistance at $21.9 and support at $20.7.

Comments

