URA Vs. URNM: Which Is The Better Uranium ETF?

Atlas Equity Research profile picture
Atlas Equity Research
400 Followers

Summary

  • URA and URNM are the two main ETFs offering equity exposure to the uranium space.
  • URA may look better at first glance – it has better expense ratio, liquidity and discount to NAV.
  • On the other hand, URNM is the purer-play uranium bet, as URA has holdings outside the sector.

Focus on radioactive green Uranium Chemical Element

Antoine2K

Many investors, myself included, believe that uranium is the solution to the energy transition challenge. However, the nearly decade long uranium bear market has wreaked havoc in the miners space. Many companies were forced to shut down, due to low market prices of the

Chart
Data by YCharts

comparison of holdings

URNM's and URA's top 10 holdings (Sprott; Global X)

holdings

URNM's and URA's top 11-20 holdings (Sprott; Global X)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Atlas Equity Research profile picture
Atlas Equity Research
400 Followers
Focused on value plays, preferably with a near term catalyst and/or improving market conditions. My approach is grounded on the fundamentals of the business, emphasizing its ability to generate cash and withstand unfavorable economic environment.   * Associated with Insight Analytics

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KAP:LSE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.