Cisco Systems: Surprisingly Resilient

Dec. 26, 2022 9:59 AM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)
The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
Marketplace

Summary

  • Cisco Systems has actually hiked the 2023 guidance following its first quarter results.
  • The hike is minimal, but the direction of travel is encouraging.
  • It seems that Cisco is too large to escape softening trends, as overall valuations look quite reasonable, certainly on potential dips.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value In Corporate Events get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Cisco Systems San Jose Calfornia

JasonDoiy

Late in 2021, I concluded that it was more of the same for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), as the company was continuing to pursue bolt-on deals in order to deliver on minimal revenue growth.

With (organic) revenue growth trailing the market, that was

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
22.59K Followers
Finding value that gets unlocked in M&A, IPOs and other corporate events
The writer is a long term value investor and M.Sc graduate in Financial Markets with over 10 years experience. Value can be found in both long and short ideas and uses options to enhance the risk-return profile of investment ideas. Disclaimer: This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. Do your own research or obtain suitable personal advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.