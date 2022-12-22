Home Depot: Panic Is Overblown

Dec. 26, 2022 10:10 AM ETThe Home Depot, Inc. (HD)
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • The Home Depot stock has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 since its September lows. However, with the Fed expected to stay hawkish in 2023, is there still upside from here?
  • The housing market has continued to pull back as home affordability has been impacted.
  • Some investors are concerned that the company's earnings and demand risks have not been reflected accordingly.
  • Still, it didn't stop HD from recovering more than 30% through its December highs, defying the bearish sentiments.
  • I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Home Depot Earnings Beat Estimates In Third Quarter

Justin Sullivan

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SP500) (SPY) since our previous update, urging investors to ignore the fear as mortgage rates surged.

As such, we think it's opportune for us to update whether

HD NTM EBITDA multiples valuation trend

HD NTM EBITDA multiples valuation trend (koyfin)

S&P 500 Home Improvement Retail net earnings revisions %

S&P 500 Home Improvement Retail net earnings revisions % (Yardeni Research, Refinitiv)

HD price chart (weekly)

HD price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

Do you want to buy only at the right entry points for your growth stocks?

We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:

  • 24/7 access to our model portfolios

  • Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster

  • Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas

  • Access to all our charts with specific entry points

  • Real-time chatroom support

  • Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
19.67K Followers
Sifting through the ultimate growth stocks for your portfolio

I'm JR, the lead writer and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service. Our team is committed to bringing more clarity to investors in their investment decisions.

Our marketplace service focuses on a price-action-based approach to growth and technology stocks, supported by fundamental analysis. In addition, our general SA site discusses stocks from various sectors and industries. 

Our discussion mainly focuses on a short- to medium-term thesis. While we hold stocks for the long-term, we also use appropriate opportunities to benefit from short- to medium-term swings, leveraging long (directionally bullish) or short (directionally bearish) set-ups. 

My LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/seekjo







Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.