BIZD: Another Solid Year Is Ahead

Komal Sarwar profile picture
Komal Sarwar
583 Followers

Summary

  • As the stock market bear trend is likely to extend into 2023 due to recessionary headwinds, it is prudent to hold a stake in high-yielding ETFs such as VanEck Vectors BDC Income.
  • Despite slowing business conditions, BIZD's dividend growth is safe, and the risk of unrealized losses is limited.
  • In 2023, BDCs' share prices will likely benefit from low valuations, healthy dividend growth, and strong financial growth prospects.

High Yield, Low Risk Road Sign

JamesBrey

With a floating nature investment portfolio and robust demand for alternative financing, the VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) is well positioned to outperform the broader market index in 2023. BIZD's dividend is likely to increase in 2023 due

Unrealized losses

Unrealized losses (Fitchratings.com)

BIZD's top 10 holdings

BIZD's top 10 holdings (Seeking Alpha)

BIZD price performance

BIZD price performance (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Komal Sarwar profile picture
Komal Sarwar
583 Followers
Komal has a strong understanding of and passion for finance. She has worked for international clients for many years on several projects related to the stock market and equity research. Komal likes to find undervalued stocks with strong business models and long-term growth trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (15)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.