T. Rowe Price: The Market Will Not Drop Indefinitely

Yannick Frey profile picture
Yannick Frey
768 Followers

Summary

  • Price declines in the stock market will continue into 2023 because of the inverted yield curve and low earnings yield of the S&P 500.
  • The company's third-quarter results were mixed, as it continued to see a slowdown in investment advising fees and a decline in assets under management.
  • T. Rowe Price has expanded greatly, with average yearly sales growth of 12 percent.
  • T. Rowe Price's price-to-earnings ratio is 12.8, which is lower than the average P/E ratio of 14.9 seen over the last five years.
  • Despite analysts' gloomy predictions for the stock, it's a good investment due to its solid growth record, competent management, and reasonable price.

Close up gold queen chess piece in human hand in the air on dark background with copy space, below view. Hand moving queen chess figure on chess game competition. The winner Leadership concept.

Techa Tungateja

Introduction

Total return for T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) over the last 20 years has averaged 13.7%, significantly higher than the S&P 500's total return of 9.0% over the same time period. Since the beginning of this year, the stock has been in a

This article was written by

Yannick Frey profile picture
Yannick Frey
768 Followers
Yannick is a passionate investor from the Netherlands who shares his analyses with other investors on Seeking Alpha. In doing so, he looks for companies with the following characteristics:1. Companies that are growing in both revenue, earnings and free cash flow.2. Companies that have excellent growth prospects.3. Stocks with favorable valuations.He prefers steadily growing companies with high free cash flow margins, dividend stocks and stocks with generous share repurchase programs.Disclaimer: My articles do not provide financial advice, they reflect my own findings and insights.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TROW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.