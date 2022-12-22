PFFA: Leverage Hits Returns Again

Summary

  • PFFA is one of the more popular actively managed preferred share ETFs.
  • While the fund has shown moments of brilliance, overall performance has been poor since inception.
  • Leverage came to particularly bite in 2022 and we look at what lies ahead.
Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) is one of the more popular actively managed funds in the preferred share space. The fund has over $460 million in net assets and is quite liquid with a daily trading

PFFA Top holdings

Virtus

PFFA positions

PFFA Positions As Of Dec 23 2022

PFFA capital structure

PTY Cef Connect

PFFA fees and expenses

PFFA

PFFA total return price
PFFA price change
Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF price
PFFA returns

Returns Since Last PFFA Article

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF returns

PFFA Returns Till Nov 30 2022

AQNU unit price

This article was written by

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Comments

