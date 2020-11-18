Which Of The Stocks In Your Portfolio Will Go To Zero In 2023?

Dec. 27, 2022 10:00 AM ETAMZN, APRN, BBBY, CORZ, CORZW, CVNA, FUBO, GM, IWM, JMIA, LYFT, QQQ, TSLA
Chart Capital profile picture
Chart Capital
151 Followers

Summary

  • The stock market has seen a significant correction in recent months, with some stocks down 95-99%. This has led to concerns about stocks potentially going to zero.
  • Several factors have contributed to the market correction, including supply chain disruptions, inflation, and high-interest rates.
  • Many small and mid-cap stocks have corrected significantly because they are not profitable and have high burn rates, which means they will need to rely on external funding to stay afloat.
  • This article provides insight into the potential causes of bankruptcy for a company, helping you assess the stocks you are potentially concerned about.

Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Paperwork

FuzzMartin

The stock market has experienced a significant correction in recent months, with many stocks trading down 95-99%. This has left many people concerned that their stock may go to zero, leading to significant losses. It's understandable that investors and traders would be concerned

This article was written by

Chart Capital profile picture
Chart Capital
151 Followers
I have a PhD in computer engineering, and have been successfully trading the stock market since 2011. My emphasis is on trading stocks that have clear cut future catalysts that previously went parabolic.Visit my website chartlearning.com for stock education. I specialize in swing trading. Also make sure to follow me on Twitter (ChartLearning).

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.