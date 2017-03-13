It Is What It Is, Intel Is My Rebound Bet For 2023

Summary

  • This is my 141st value buy endorsement for Intel. Intel has enough agility to overcome the negativity of investors/market traders.
  • I now appreciate Intel as an AI company. Intel still owns more than 90% of Mobileye. Mobileye’s market cap has risen $10 billion since October IPO.
  • An ad campaign to remake Intel as an AI-first company could improve its investment quality. The 38.1% CAGR of the $93.5 AI industry is a strong tailwind.
  • I applaud that Jon Peddie Research reported Intel has 4% market share in discrete GPUs. This is already half of AMD’s 8% share.
  • Mercury Research’s Q3 2022 report says Intel’s overall market share in x86 processors is 71.5%. This is notably higher than Q2’s 63.5%.

Latest Consumer Technology Products On Display At Annual CES In Las Vegas

Intel is a buy because it sells USB thumb drive-sized Movidius Artificial Intelligence computers.

Alex Wong/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

I opine that the near-term scenario is that Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) could dip further. INTC is already down

screenshot of Mezha.media public domain published chart

Mezha.media

Intel uses AI to improve its factories and business processes

Intel.com

Intel sells AI hardware but it offers free AI ML/DL software and platforms

OpenVino.ai

Intel has various processors and accelerators for the AI market

Intel.com

Screenshot of techspot.com public domain image.

Techspot.com

Screenshot of tomshardware.com public domain image

TomsHardware.com

Graphical user interface Description automatically generated

Intel.com

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

mobileye.com

Comments (6)

