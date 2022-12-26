Summit Midstream Partners: Lofty Goals For 2023

Dec. 27, 2022 1:12 AM ETSummit Midstream Partners, LP (SMLP)
Summary

  • Summit Midstream Partners is struggling with debt, as it has for years now.
  • They recently undertook a sizable acquisition they hope will expedite deleveraging, but at the time, I remained skeptical.
  • They have since updated their guidance for 2023, which sets lofty goals regarding their free cash flow that is far more than was expected.
  • Apart from helping deleverage, this would see their units trading with a seldom-ever-seen free cash flow yield of circa 75% on current cost.
  • Only time will tell how they perform and thus in the meantime, I am upgrading from a sell rating to a hold rating whilst awaiting their future results.

Introduction

When last discussing the struggling Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP), they were trying to spend their way out of overleverage but as my previous article warned, I was skeptical their DJ basin acquisition would

Summit Midstream Partners Ratings

Summit Midstream Partners Cash Flows

Summit Midstream Partners Operating Cash Flows

Summit Midstream Partners Guidance For 2023

Summit Midstream Partners December 2022 Wells Fargo Presentation

Summit Midstream Partners Capital Structure

Summit Midstream Partners Leverage

Summit Midstream Partners Debt Serviceability

Summit Midstream Partners Liquidity

Summit Midstream Partners Debt Structure

Summit Midstream Partners Q3 2022 10-Q

