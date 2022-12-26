JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Background

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN:CA) is an unincorporated, closed end real estate investment trust formed to own retail and industrial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio contains 370 properties with 30 Million square feet of GLA. Properties are net lease retail properties meaning the tenant is responsible for all operating costs including insurance fees, and maintenance costs for a property and a portion if not all the taxes. These types of leases limit the overhead required to run the business and in turn allow management to use excess cash flows to add value through strategic acquisitions.

The REIT was spun-off from Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A:CA) in 2013 and is their largest tenant by far. As of September 30, 2022, CTC, had leased 92.2% of total GLA and 91.5% of total annualized base minimum rent. Approximately 85.4% and 14.6% of the REIT’s total GLA are attributable to retail and industrial properties, respectively.

Safe to say the REIT lacks tenant diversity, fortunately the major tenant has a $9.0 Billion market capitalization, has been in business 100 years, is one of the most recognized retail brands in Canada and is rated investment grade by the major ratings agencies.

The remaining tenants that aren’t related parties to CTC have a nationwide presence some of whom are also investment grade tenants such as Loblaw (L:CA) and Walmart (WMT). Overall the REIT has 96% of its base rent coming from investment grade tenants and boasts a 99% occupancy rate. The weighted average lease term on the REIT's portfolio is 8.5 years, which is fairly high for a retail REIT. We see no significant lease expiries from CTC until 2026. The REIT also has the ability to implement annual rental escalations of up to 1.5% on average.

Financials

CT REIT is currently paying just $0.07232/unit per month ($0.8678/unit annually) in distributions while it remains on track to generate almost $1.51/share in AFFO this year. This may seem measly as the dividend yield is only ~5.5% but the REIT has managed to grow the dividend at an average rate of ~3.5% each year and increased the distribution each year since its IPO while maintaining a payout ratio of 75-80%. FFO and AFFO have grown at roughly the same pace as the distribution.

In addition, the low payout ratio allows $60-70 Million to remain on the balance sheet. This means that 60% of the current development pipeline can be funded by retained AFFO. A total of 1,466,000 square feet is currently being developed with anticipated completion dates in 2023 and 2024. The total cost of these developments is estimated at $444 Million of which about a quarter has already been incurred to date. Most of the development pipelines are expansions of existing stores rather than acquisitions so much of the FFO increases in future years will likely come from rental increases.

The REIT is very conservatively financed with a ~41% Debt to Gross Book Value Ratio and 6.8x Debt to EBITFV (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes and Fair Value) Ratio. The latter ratio may not seem low but only 2% of debt is at the property (secured) level. Moreover they are well positioned to navigate the rising interest rate environment with a weighted average term of almost 7 years with 96% of total debt being a fixed rate. What is more astounding is that they have low interest rates on their unsecured Class C LP and debentures of mostly less than 4%. It would be nearly impossible to issue such debt in today's higher interest rate environment.

The REIT has used fair if not even conservative capitalization and discount rates to value their properties. Canadian Net REIT (NET.UN:CA) which leases properties to mostly investment grade retail anchor national tenants values its properties at ~6% as discussed in a recent article by myself titled Canadian Net REIT: A Realty Income Or National Retail Properties In The Making. The REIT provides comprehensive sensitivity analysis which shows the impact of higher capitalization rates on properties. If capitalization rates increased by 75 basis points, the fair value would decrease by less than $849 Million or $0.363/share which is 2% of book value.

Valuation

As IFRS allows REITs to revalue their properties at prevailing capitalization rates, book value per share usually provides an approximation of NAV/share or liquidation value per share, which is the case here. As mentioned previously BV/share is likely understated as management has likely over estimated capitalization rates when valuing properties. Q3 2022 BVPS was $16.21/share which would indicate the REIT trades at a 3% discount to NAV which is not exactly screaming cheap but then again it is a rarity for triple net REITs to trade below NAV.

Let's compare the REIT to two other Canadian smaller capitalization REITs whose asset mix is predominantly a grocery chain anchored commercial REITs who include Choice Properties (CHP.UN:CA), and the aforementioned Net.UN. I also throw in W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) and Realty Income Corporation (O) who are American REITs to see how they stack up against the "best in class."

CRT.UN is the second cheapest of the group on a dividend yield and P/FFO basis. It is just slightly more expensive than NET.UN. What is surprising is how much more expensive CHP.UN is given its higher operating expenses as it does not utilize the triple net lease model and its higher leverage relative to CRT.UN at ~7.2x EBITDA. CHP also has a less ideal debt maturity schedule as it is more staggered. NET.UN is even more leveraged at ~9x EBITDA and far less liquid with only 20 Million shares outstanding. Therefore, I would argue CRT.UN is the most reasonably priced of the peer group.

Company Ticker Price/unit Dividend Yield Annualized FFO/unit Price/FFO CT REIT CRT.UN $15.69 5.50% $1.675 9.36x Canadian Net REIT NET.UN $6.16 5.61% $0.632 9.75x Realty Income Trust O $64.14 4.30% $3.999 16.16x Choice Properties REIT CHP.UN $14.89 4.96% $0.965 15.42x W.P Carey Inc. WPC $79.75 5.43% $5.25 15.19x Click to enlarge

Conclusion

CRT.UN doesn’t exactly offer a mouthwatering distribution, but I do think it’s one of the safest income plays considering the payout ratio is quite low and the REIT has increased its distribution every year since inception. The financially healthy anchor tenant in CTC is as reliable as it gets as it has a vested interest in CRT.UN. I also think for a triple-net REIT it is quite reasonably priced relative to its counterparts.

