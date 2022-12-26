Intuitive Surgical: Expect Revenue Growth To Stay Slow

Dec. 27, 2022 3:22 AM ETIntuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)
William Meyers profile picture
William Meyers
7K Followers

Summary

  • Intuitive Surgical stock is well below its 52-week high.
  • Growth has slowed since the pre-pandemic era.
  • Hospital sector ability to invest is a limit to growth.

System for minimally invasive surgery.

LL28/E+ via Getty Images

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) makes what it calls robotic surgical equipment, though a more accurate description would be equipment that allows a surgeon better control and vision than in the old hand-me-a-scalpel type of procedure of

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

William Meyers profile picture
William Meyers
7K Followers
I provided stock and bond research and analysis to a small cap specialist investor, Lloyd Miller, from 2002 until his death in January 2018. For my own account I invest mainly in technology and biotechnology stocks. My technology and investment web site is openicon.com, where readers can view the notes I take to make decisions and to write articles for Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.